Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Wilshire Partners, a real estate investment, construction management, and development firm dedicated to crafting boutique residential spaces in Los Angeles, has announced it is releasing BEVEL to the luxury housing market. The home, designed by developer Ori Ayonmike, adds to Wilshire Partners' growing collection of properties for an affluent clientele.





Wilshire

"We are pleased to list BEVEL and to present home buyers with a fully furnished Los Angeles residence," says Wilshire Partners. "We look forward to taking clients on tours of this beautiful home so that they can see its modern features, including a personal gym with floor-to-ceiling steel windows; a 45-foot, zero-edge infinity pool; calacatta viola marble stairs; leathered stone-clad fireplaces; a 264-bottle wine cellar; and wide-plank floors that are made of French oak."

Manolo Langis

Wilshire Partners explains that in addition to BEVEL, it is designing and listing more luxury homes in Los Angeles that appeal to homeowners who are looking for minimalism. The company currently has another project in the works in Mandeville Canyon called The Reserve, which is a reimagining of a 4-bed, 4-bath, 4,000+ ft.2 property with a 19,000 ft.2 lot. Wilshire Partners hopes to expand into other projects, such as luxury boutique hotels and multifamily spaces, in the future. In the meantime, it is focusing on luxury residential properties that are timeless classics.

Manolo Langis

"Living well can include simplicity and serenity," Wilshire Partners says. "We will always focus on using symmetry and attention to detail to create residential properties that allow the owner to experience warmth and tranquility in its purest form."

Manolo Langis

Wilshire Partners is a luxury real estate design, development and construction management company founded by Ori Ayonmike. Wilshire Partners creates boutique residential properties in exclusive Los Angeles neighborhoods, with a goal of providing homeowners with elegance, serenity, and enduring love.

Manolo Langis

The founder of Wilshire Partners, Ori Ayonmike, has always had a passion for bringing a new creative outlook to real estate in Los Angeles. As one of the few Nigerian Developers, he hopes that by using his passion and doing truly exciting and innovative work, he can help spread the word and open doors to others who might not have considered a career as a real estate developer.

Ori Ayonmike

For more information about BEVEL and other luxury properties by Wilshire Partners, please see https://wilshirepartners.co/ or contact:

Ori Ayonmike

info@wilshirepartners.co

This property BEVEL is listed by Jason Peteler of Revel Real Estate and Matthew Yim of Coldwell Banker.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152319