Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor Publishes Extensive Analysis Of Global Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Extremism In 2022

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / The MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) project, which focuses on racially motivated violent extremism (RMVE), domestic terrorism, hate, and antisemitism, published today its report on "Global Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Extremism In 2022: A Year In Review." The extensive report includes research from the DTTM team around the world covering dozens of groups, countries, and languages.

The report examines the state of neo-Nazi, white supremacist, and antigovernment activity over the past year, particularly in response to and with involvement in notable events: the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, the Canadian "Freedom Convoy," the Russia-Ukraine war, the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Jackson, mass shootings including in Brooklyn, Buffalo, Uvalde, and Highland Park, the imprisonment of a neo-Nazi rapper in Austria, the cryptocurrency crash, Pride month, the murder in France of a 12-year-old girl by an Algerian immigrant, the Mar-a-Lago raid, and rapper Ye's (Kanye West's) decline into antisemitism, mentored by white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Other notable activity included an attention-grabbing antisemitic demonstration at Auschwitz and celebrations of Hitler's birthday.

MEMRI DTTM Director Dr. Simon Purdue wrote about the report: "This past year was another eventful one, with a number of paradigm-shifting global events fundamentally changing how many viewed the world. Like 2020 and 2021, 2022 also saw international conflict, extreme weather events, outbreaks of disease, and financial crises on national and global levels. As in these past years, this year too extremists took every opportunity to advance their ideology and promote their ideas. Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, antigovernment extremists, accelerationists, and various other violent extremist groups and individuals were very active in 2022. Some new groups emerged, some changed or evolved, and some faded into obscurity thanks either to dwindling support or legal challenges. Others maintained stability, capitalizing on current events and political turmoil to gain temporary prominence, and using social media effectively to cultivate their membership and support base during quieter months of the year."

The year was an intense one for the MEMRI DTTM team, which published hundreds of major reports on the online activities of extremists; 2023 looks to be similarly eventful. The team is continuing its 24/7, worldwide monitoring, tracking, translating, and analyzing of neo-Nazi, white supremacist, accelerationist, antigovernment, and misogynistic extremism in all its forms. A forthcoming DTTM report will present predictions for neo-Nazi and white supremacism in 2023.

ABOUT THE DOMESTIC TERRORISM THREAT MONITOR (DTTM) PROJECT

For over three years, the MEMRI DTTM team has been monitoring and analyzing the online activity of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, accelerationists, and other domestic extremists in the U.S. and worldwide. The project's main focus is these groups' activity as reported, discussed, and documented in their online communications, including incitement, calls to action (including to violent attacks), real-world activity such as rallies and vandalism, and recruitment and outreach efforts by these groups aimed at a wide range of populations. Most importantly, we monitor violent threats against Jewish organizations and institutions; the Black, Asian, and other minority communities; the LGBTQ+ community; political and other public figures; government officials and agencies, and government in general; and the public at large.

In 2022, our mission proved more crucial than ever, and our team is providing even more in-depth, up-to-the-minute research on domestic extremism. We are continuing to track more and more groups and individuals every day, and continuing to expand our reach and scope to match the ever-shifting landscape of domestic extremism.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

