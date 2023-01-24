Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Rickardo Welyhorsky, P. Eng., as its Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Welyhorsky is a registered Professional Metallurgical Engineer with over 29 years of experience spanning all levels of project development and operations in the mining and metals industry. He brings to Avalon a wealth of industry experience within various roles including metallurgical test work, feasibility study work, engineering, construction, commissioning, start-up as well as operations and maintenance. While most of his recent experience has been in the gold sector, his vast experience will mesh well with the development needs to advance the Separation Rapids Lithium Project as well as the proposed lithium refinery. Mr. Welyhorsky has a background in Chemical Engineering Technology and Environmental Management from Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ontario as well as a Bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Laurentian University.

Donald Bubar, Avalon's President and CEO, commented, "Mr. Welyhorsky's extensive experience in bringing projects into production will be a valuable addition to our management team, as we continue to progress development of both our Separation Rapids Lithium Project and our proposed lithium refinery in Thunder Bay."

Annual and Special Meeting

Avalon is also pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") at 10:00 am EST on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in the Cassels Boardroom, at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 2100, Scotia Plaza, 40 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3C2.

As only registered shareholders or their duly appointed proxyholders may attend the Meeting, Avalon will hold a separate Shareholder Update presentation at 11:00 am EST in the same location. Virtual access to this event will also be available via Zoom. To register for the Shareholder Update presentation, please click the following link: http://bit.ly/3WtYR3Z.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

