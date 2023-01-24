Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.01.2023
ACCESSWIRE
24.01.2023 | 23:14
BV Financial, Inc.: BV Financial Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.5 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $9.4 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $3.7 million or $0.50 per diluted share compared to net income of $2.6 million or $0.36 per diluted share in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Included in the 2022 annual results are $2.3 million in a gain on bargain purchase recognized in the merger with North Arundel Savings Bank, $1.4 million in excess insurance proceeds, as well as $1.8 million in merger expenses and $0.5 million in a lease buyout cost for a branch whose deposits were moved to the North Arundel location. Included in the December 2022 quarterly results are $1.6 in bargain purchase gains, $1.1 million in excess insurance proceeds and $1.6 million in merger expenses. In the December quarter, certain expenses paid by North Arundel prior to the close of the merger were reclassified as an increase in both bargain purchase gains and merger expenses in the Bank's financial statements. These reclassifications had no impact on net income.

Non-performing assets on December 31, 2022 totaled $7.9 million consisting of $5.9 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. On December 31 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.8 million, which represented 0.57% of total loans and 64.8% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, on December 31, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowances of $3.8 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.

At December 31, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $844.1 million, net loans of $659.1 million, deposits of $684.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $97.8 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.

BayVanguard Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.34% at December 31, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with fifteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Condition


 Unaudited

12/31/2022 12/31/2021
ASSETS

Cash
 12,704 8,484
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
 55,452 102,456

68,156 110,940

Time Deposits in Other Banks
 496 250
Equity securities at fair value
 221 -
Investment AFS
 33,034 37,793
Investment HTM
 10,461 4,059
Loans
 659,131 584,438
Loans Held For sale
 - -
Repossessed Assets
 1,987 1,987
Premises and Equipment
 15,176 15,050
FHLB of Atlanta Stock
 977 404
Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance
 19,983 25,966
Accrued Interest Receivable
 2,952 2,583
Goodwill
 14,420 14,420
Other Intangible Assets
 1,195 1,293
Deferred Tax Asset
 8,225 8,322
Other Assets
 7,661 7,625

Total Assets
 $844,075 $815,130

LIABILITIES
Deposits - non interest bearing
 167,202 175,019
Deposits - interest bearing
 517,416 505,006
Total Deposits
 684,618 680,025

Advances From the FHLB
 12,000 -
Subordinated debentures
 37,039 36,828
Official Checks
 3,065 2,417
Advanced Payments By Borrowers
 3,157 4,514
Other Liabilities
 6,445 7,900

Total Liabilities
 746,324 731,684
EQUITY

Common Stock at par
 74 71
Common Stock in excess of par
 9,947 9,383
Retained Earnings
 90,071 74,088
Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities
 (2,341) (96)
Total Equity
 97,751 83,446

Total Liabilites and Equity
 $844,075 $815,130

Total common shares outstanding
 7,418,575 7,138,221

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
YTD Consolidated Statement of Income


 Unaudited

12/31/2022 12/31/2021
INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees
 $31,259 $28,728
Investment Securities
 856 511
Other Interest Income
 1,235 139
Total Interest Income
 33,350 29,378


Interest on Deposits
 1,353 1,896
Interest on Borrowed Money
 2,077 1,837
Total Interest Expense
 3,430 3,733

2836840.15

Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
 29,920 25,645
Provision for Loan Losses
 1,038 575
Net Interest Income
 28,882 25,070

Debit Card Income
 755 780
Service Fees On Deposits
 460 444
Income from Life Insurance
 1,492 683
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
 - 12
Gain on sale of building\equipment
 246 -
Gain on sale of Loans held for sale
 1 57
Gain on Bargain Purchase
 2,300 -
Other Income
 1,371 395
Total Other Income
 6,625 2,371

Compensation
 10,130 7,907
Occupancy
 1,661 1,685
Data Processing
 1,419 1,608
Advertising
 23 23
Professional fees
 607 587
Equipment
 436 453
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
 965 227
Amortization of intangible assets
 184 176
FDIC insurance premiums
 219 190
Other
 4,350 1,761
Total Non-Interest Expense
 19,994 14,617

Net Income Before Tax
 15,513 12,824

Provision for Income Tax
 4,028 3,383

Net Income
 $11,485 $9,441

Basic Earnings per share
 $1.55 $1.33
Diluted earnings per share
 $1.54 $1.32

Return on average assets
 1.35% 1.16%
Return on average equity
 12.44% 11.98%
Efficiency ratio
 56.31% 53.27%
Net Interest margin
 3.91% 3.53%

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income


 Unaudited

12/31/2022 12/31/2021
INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees
 $8,547 $7,525
Investment Securities
 313 150
Other Interest Income
 509 45
Total Interest Income
 9,369 7,720


Interest on Deposits
 369 395
Interest on Borrowed Money
 543 502
Total Interest Expense
 912 897


Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
 8,457 6,823
Provision for Loan Losses
 451 305
Net Interest Income
 8,006 6,518

Debit Card Income
 188 197
Service Fees On Deposits
 116 107
Income from Life Insurance
 1,182 98
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
 - -
Gain on sale of building\Equipment
 (33) -
Gain on sale of Loans
 - 13
Gain on Bargain Purchase
 1,606 -
Other Income
 216 123
Total Other Income
 3,275 538

Compensation
 2,649 2,182
Occupancy
 440 431
Data Processing
 349 336
Advertising
 6 6
Professional fees
 155 150
Equipment
 24 110
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
 568 155
Amortization of intangible assets
 46 44
FDIC insurance premiums
 55 51
Other
 2,052 266
Total Non-Interest Expense
 6,344 3,731

Net Income Before Tax
 4,937 3,325

Provision for Income Tax
 1,247 718

Net Income
 $3,690 $2,607

Basic Earnings per share
 $0.50 $0.37
Diluted earnings per share
 $0.50 $0.36

Return on average assets
 1.75% 1.28%
Return on average equity
 15.43% 12.64%
Efficiency ratio
 49.50% 56.72%
Net Interest margin
 4.45% 4.01%

CONTACT:
Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736610/BV-Financial-Announces-Financial-Results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.