BV Financial, Inc.: BV Financial, Inc Announces Financial Results

Baltimore, Maryland, BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK: BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $10.5 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $9.4 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $2.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Included in the 2022 annual results were $1.3 million in a gain on bargain purchase recognized in the merger with North Arundel Savings Bank, $1.4 million in excess insurance proceeds, as well as $1.8 million in merger expenses and $0.5 million in a lease buyout cost for a branch whose deposits were moved to the North Arundel location. Included in the December 2022 quarterly results are $0.6 million in bargain purchase gains, $1.1 million in excess insurance proceeds and $1.6 million in merger expenses.
Non-performing assets on December 31, 2022 totaled $7.9 million consisting of $5.9 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. On December 31, 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.8 million, which represented 0.57% of total loans and 64.8% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, on December 31, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $3.8 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.
At December 31, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $844.9 million, net loans of $659.1 million, deposits of $684.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $97.8 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.
BayVanguard Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.39% at December 31, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.
BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with fifteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.
|BV Financial & Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statement of Condition
|Unaudited
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2021
ASSETS
Cash
|12,704
|8,484
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
|55,452
|102,456
|68,156
|110,940
Time Deposits in Other Banks
|496
|250
Equity securities at fair value
|221
|-
Investment AFS
|33,034
|37,793
Investment HTM
|10,461
|4,059
Loans
|659,131
|584,438
Loans Held For sale
|-
|-
Repossessed Assets
|1,987
|1,987
Premises and Equipment
|15,176
|15,050
FHLB of Atlanta Stock
|977
|404
Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance
|19,983
|25,966
Accrued Interest Receivable
|2,952
|2,583
Goodwill
|14,420
|14,420
Other Intangible Assets
|1,195
|1,293
Deferred Tax Asset
|9,113
|8,322
Other Assets
|7,661
|7,625
Total Assets
|$
|844,963
|$
|815,130
LIABILITIES
Deposits - non interest bearing
|167,202
|175,019
Deposits - interest bearing
|517,416
|505,006
Total Deposits
|684,618
|680,025
Advances From the FHLB
|12,000
|-
Subordinated debentures
|37,039
|36,828
Other Liabilities
|13,555
|14,831
Total Liabilities
|747,212
|731,684
EQUITY
Common Stock at par
|74
|71
Common Stock in excess of par
|15,406
|9,383
Retained Earnings
|84,612
|74,088
Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities
|(2,341
|)
|(96
|)
Total Equity
|97,751
|83,446
Total Liabilites and Equity
|$
|844,963
|$
|815,130
Total common shares outstanding
|7,418,575
|7,138,221
|BV Financial & Subsidiaries
|YTD Consolidated Statement of Income
|Unaudited
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
|$
|31,259
|$
|28,728
Investment Securities
|856
|511
Other Interest Income
|1,235
|139
Total Interest Income
|33,350
|29,378
Interest on Deposits
|1,353
|1,896
Interest on Borrowed Money
|2,077
|1,837
Total Interest Expense
|3,430
|3,733
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
|29,920
|25,645
Provision for Loan Losses
|1,038
|575
Net Interest Income
|28,882
|25,070
Debit Card Income
|755
|780
Service Fees On Deposits
|460
|444
Income from Life Insurance
|1,492
|683
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
|-
|12
Gain on sale of building\equipment
|246
|-
Gain on sale of Loans held for sale
|1
|57
Gain on Bargain Purchase
|1,340
|-
Other Income
|1,371
|395
Total Other Income
|5,665
|2,371
Compensation
|10,130
|7,907
Occupancy
|1,661
|1,685
Data Processing
|1,419
|1,608
Advertising
|23
|23
Professional fees
|607
|587
Equipment
|436
|453
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
|965
|227
Amortization of intangible assets
|184
|176
FDIC insurance premiums
|219
|190
Other
|4,350
|1,761
Total Non-Interest Expense
|19,994
|14,617
Net Income Before Tax
|14,553
|12,824
Provision for Income Tax
|4,029
|3,383
Net Income
|$
|10,524
|$
|9,441
Basic Earnings per share
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.33
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.32
Return on average assets
|1.23
|%
|1.16
|%
Return on average equity
|11.40
|%
|11.98
|%
Efficiency ratio
|57.88
|%
|53.27
|%
Net Interest margin
|3.91
|%
|3.53
|%
|BV Financial & Subsidiaries
|QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income
|Unaudited
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
|$
|8,547
|$
|7,525
Investment Securities
|313
|150
Other Interest Income
|509
|45
Total Interest Income
|9,369
|7,720
Interest on Deposits
|369
|395
Interest on Borrowed Money
|543
|502
Total Interest Expense
|912
|897
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
|8,457
|6,823
Provision for Loan Losses
|451
|305
Net Interest Income
|8,006
|6,518
Debit Card Income
|188
|197
Service Fees On Deposits
|116
|107
Income from Life Insurance
|1,182
|98
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
|-
|-
Gain on sale of building\Equipment
|(33
|)
|-
Gain on sale of Loans
|-
|13
Gain on Bargain Purchase
|646
|-
Other Income
|216
|123
Total Other Income
|2,315
|538
Compensation
|2,649
|2,182
Occupancy
|440
|431
Data Processing
|349
|336
Advertising
|6
|6
Professional fees
|155
|150
Equipment
|24
|110
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
|568
|155
Amortization of intangible assets
|46
|44
FDIC insurance premiums
|55
|51
Other
|2,052
|266
Total Non-Interest Expense
|6,344
|3,731
Net Income Before Tax
|3,977
|3,325
Provision for Income Tax
|1,247
|718
Net Income
|$
|2,730
|$
|2,607
Basic Earnings per share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.37
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.36
Return on average assets
|1.29
|%
|1.28
|%
Return on average equity
|11.41
|%
|12.64
|%
Efficiency ratio
|61.47
|%
|56.72
|%
Net Interest margin
|4.45
|%
|4.01
|%
