The Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation maintains its recommendation for the tender offer by North Holdings 3 Oy based on improved offer terms

HELSINKI, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Tender Offer24 January 2023 at 11.10 p.m. EET

North Holdings 3 Oy (the "Bain Consortium") announced on 24 January 2023 an improved voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") that are not held by Caverion or its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or individually a "Share") (the "Revised Bain Consortium Offer"). The Board of Directors of Caverion (the "Board") has unanimously decided to maintain its recommendation for the Bain Consortium tender offer based on the improved terms of the Revised Bain Consortium Offer.

Revised Bain Consortium Offer

The Revised Bain Consortium Offer gives shareholders the right to choose freely between either (1) EUR 8.00 in cash consideration for each Share validly tendered in the Revised Bain Consortium Offer (the "Revised Offer Price") payable at the completion of the offer, increased from EUR 7.00 per Share as in the Bain Consortium's offer announced on 3 November 2022 (the "Initial Bain Consortium Offer"), or (2) a debt instrument issued by the Bain Consortium entitling to a fixed cash payment of EUR 8.50 per Share in nine months after the completion of the offer (alternatives (1) and (2) jointly the "Alternatives"). The Revised Bain Consortium Offer remains subject to the following key conditions to completion:

An acceptance condition of 66.67% of the Shares (lowered from 90%)

Foreign direct investment approval in Finland

According to the announcement by the Bain Consortium on 24 January 2023, the Revised Bain Consortium Offer is expected to be completed in the second half of March 2023. The Board also notes that the offer period is extended to 28 February 2023, which will, in the Board's view, provide shareholders with sufficient time to evaluate the new offer.

The Board's Assessment

The Board has compared the Revised Bain Consortium Offer with the announced voluntary cash tender offer for all the Shares in Caverion announced by Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Triton") on 10 January 2023 (the "Triton Offer"). The offer price in the Triton Offer is EUR 8.00 per Share plus 3.00% interest payable from the beginning of July 2023 onwards if the Triton Offer has not been declared unconditional by 4:00 p.m. EEST on 30 June 2023. The Triton Offer is subject to the following key conditions to completion:

An acceptance condition of 90% of the Shares

EU merger clearance and the necessary foreign direct investment approvals

· All conditions to completion having been fulfilled or waived no later than at such time as is required for the settlement of the completion trades in the tender offer to occur on or before 8 January 2024, such date being the agreed long-stop date under the offeror's financing arrangements for the tender offer

In its assessment of the Triton Offer, the Board has noted, as referenced in the Board's release dated 13 January 2023, that:

The Triton Offer would likely be completed in approximately 8-12 months; however, it is possible that the completion would take longer

There is a reasonably high likelihood that the merger control process will result in structural remedies (e.g. divestments) being required as a condition for completion of the Triton Offer, which can be expected to introduce risks both in relation to timing and feasibility of obtaining relevant merger clearances

Both the Revised Bain Consortium Offer and the Triton Offer have been compared to the potential opportunities and risks for Caverion to continue as an independent listed company.

The unanimous decision to recommend the Revised Bain Consortium Offer is based, among other things, on the following factors:

The value offered by the Alternatives in the Revised Bain Consortium Offer is higher than the value of the price in the Triton Offer when considering the expected timelines to completion The risks related to timing of completion and potential non-completion of the Revised Bain Consortium Offer are significantly lower than the corresponding risks in relation to the Triton Offer

The Board intends to supplement its recommendation statement issued on 18 November 2022 to the above effect after having received a substantially final draft of the Bain Consortium's supplement to the tender offer document required to amend the terms and conditions of the tender offer.

Vice Chairman of the Board Markus Ehrnrooth, who is closely associated with two of the parties of the Bain Consortium, has not participated in any assessment or review of the implications of the Revised Bain Consortium Offer or the Triton Offer by the Board or in any decision-making concerning the recommendation of the Board. Further, Markus Ehrnrooth has not participated in and has refrained from the work of the Board in Caverion during the pendency of the discussions with the Bain Consortium and Triton concerning the tender offers due to his material connections to and interests in the Bain Consortium.

The Board received an opinion, dated 24 January 2023, from Caverion's exclusive financial adviser, Bank of America Europe DAC, Stockholm branch ("BofA Securities"), to the effect that, as of the date of such opinion, the Alternatives to be paid to holders of Shares (other than Security Trading Oy, Fennogens Investments S.A. and Corbis S.A. and their respective affiliates) pursuant to the Revised Bain Consortium Offer, were fair, from a financial point of view, to such holders, which opinion was based upon and subject to the assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations and qualifications on the review undertaken as more fully described in such opinion (the "Opinion"). The Opinion was provided for the use and benefit of the Board and does not constitute a recommendation as to whether any holders of Shares should tender such Shares in connection with the Revised Bain Consortium Offer, how any holders of Shares should act in connection with the Revised Bain Consortium Offer or any related matter.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

ABOUT CAVERION

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of September 2022, there were more than 15,000 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

