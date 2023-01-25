Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Sedana Medical AB to the Main Market

Stockholm, January 25, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Sedana Medical AB (ticker name SEDANA) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since 2017. Sedana Medical belongs to the Health Care sector and is the 1st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023. Sedana Medical is a pioneer medtech and pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled sedation to improve the patient's life during and beyond sedation. Through the combined strengths of the medical device Sedaconda ACD and the pharmaceutical product Sedaconda (isoflurane), Sedana Medical provides inhaled sedation for mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care. "Over the last years, Sedana Medical has grown into a global company, improving lives of mechanically ventilated intensive care patients in more than 40 countries. Now we are taking another important step in our growth journey as we transition from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm, the Main Market. We consider moving to a regulated market to be a stamp of quality that reflects the maturity of the company. In addition, we expect this to further benefit our access to the Swedish and international capital markets, increase the liquidity of the company's shares and improve the conditions for broadening the company's shareholder base. My gratitude goes to my team and our advisors who have contributed to achieving this important milestone", says Johannes Doll, President and CEO, Sedana Medical. "We are proud to welcome Sedana Medical to Stockholm Main Market. We are delighted for being able to support them on their growth journey, by providing increased visibility and access to investors through our platform. It will be exciting to follow their continued innovative work in health care", says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com