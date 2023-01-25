Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen"…
WKN: A3CRAU ISIN: SE0015988373 
Frankfurt
24.01.23
13:54 Uhr
2,272 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
25.01.2023 | 08:34
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Sedana Medical AB to the Main Market

Stockholm, January 25, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
the shares of Sedana Medical AB (ticker name SEDANA) commences today on the
Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm
First North since 2017. Sedana Medical belongs to the Health Care sector and is
the 1st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023. 

Sedana Medical is a pioneer medtech and pharmaceutical company focused on
inhaled sedation to improve the patient's life during and beyond sedation.
Through the combined strengths of the medical device Sedaconda ACD and the
pharmaceutical product Sedaconda (isoflurane), Sedana Medical provides inhaled
sedation for mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care. 

"Over the last years, Sedana Medical has grown into a global company, improving
lives of mechanically ventilated intensive care patients in more than 40
countries. Now we are taking another important step in our growth journey as we
transition from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm, the Main
Market. We consider moving to a regulated market to be a stamp of quality that
reflects the maturity of the company. In addition, we expect this to further
benefit our access to the Swedish and international capital markets, increase
the liquidity of the company's shares and improve the conditions for broadening
the company's shareholder base. My gratitude goes to my team and our advisors
who have contributed to achieving this important milestone", says Johannes
Doll, President and CEO, Sedana Medical. 

"We are proud to welcome Sedana Medical to Stockholm Main Market. We are
delighted for being able to support them on their growth journey, by providing
increased visibility and access to investors through our platform. It will be
exciting to follow their continued innovative work in health care", says Adam
Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
