Solvay S.A.: Solvay reports limited share buyback in the context of it Employee Share Purchase Plan

Solvay reports limited share buyback in the context of it Employee Share Purchase Plan





Brussels - January 25, 2023 - 8.30 a.m. CET

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Solvay SA/NV ("Solvay" or the "Company") (Euronext Brussels: SOLB) hereby discloses that today the Company acquired 1,900 shares of the Company on Euronext Brussels, for the purpose of meeting any potential delivery obligations of Solvay shares arising under the terms and conditions of its Employee Share Purchase Plan.





Date of repurchase Number of shares Price paid Total Jan 23, 2023 1,900 €102.6712 €195,231



