The "Profile of Carinthia: a Leader in Insulation Materials for Extreme Cold Weather Conditions" company profile from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Carinthia is a company headquartered in Seeboden, Carinthia, Austria, which supplies insulation materials and insulated apparel and equipment to a number of markets, especially the military and the outdoor sector.
The company is best known for its development of G-LOFT insulation material, which provides a level of performance comparable with, if not better than, that of goose down. In fact, the performance of G-LOFT is so impressive that it can retain its thermal performance properties at temperatures as low as -60C.
Carinthia's efforts in product development have not gone unnoticed, and the company has received recognition for its innovations--including an ISPO Award for its development of the G-LOFT Ultra Hoodie. Looking to the future, Carinthia will work to expand its offerings in apparel and equipment, and it will focus on the development of products which balance environmental sustainability, high performance and cost competitiveness.
Who should buy this report?
- Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
- Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
- Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
- Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
- Business consultancy firms
- Textile and clothing trade associations
- Government trade bodies
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
Business development
ROLE OF INSULATION IN APPAREL AND EQUIPMENT
- Fibre composition
- Natural fibres
- Synthetic fibres
CARINTHIA: PRODUCTS AND INNOVATIONS
- G-LOFT insulation materials
- Eco Power
- High Performance
- Needle Punch
- High performance apparel and equipment
- Body Mapping Technology
OUTLOOK
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1vv1t-of?w=4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005387/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900