The "Profile of Carinthia: a Leader in Insulation Materials for Extreme Cold Weather Conditions" company profile from Textiles Intelligence Ltd.

Carinthia is a company headquartered in Seeboden, Carinthia, Austria, which supplies insulation materials and insulated apparel and equipment to a number of markets, especially the military and the outdoor sector.

The company is best known for its development of G-LOFT insulation material, which provides a level of performance comparable with, if not better than, that of goose down. In fact, the performance of G-LOFT is so impressive that it can retain its thermal performance properties at temperatures as low as -60C.

Carinthia's efforts in product development have not gone unnoticed, and the company has received recognition for its innovations--including an ISPO Award for its development of the G-LOFT Ultra Hoodie. Looking to the future, Carinthia will work to expand its offerings in apparel and equipment, and it will focus on the development of products which balance environmental sustainability, high performance and cost competitiveness.

