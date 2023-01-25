Key Developments:
- Continued exploration success in 2023 on the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, with a significant new oil discovery at the Fangtooth SE-1 well located approximately 8 miles southeast of the original Fangtooth-1 discovery
- The Fangtooth SE-1 well encountered approximately 200 feet of oil bearing sandstone reservoirs
- Fangtooth adds to the block's gross discovered recoverable resource estimate of more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and has the potential to underpin a future oil development
- The development plan for Uaru, the fifth development on the Stabroek Block, was submitted to the Government of Guyana for approval in the fourth quarter; the project is expected to have a capacity of approximately 250,000 gross barrels of oil per day (bopd) with first oil anticipated at the end of 2026
- Entered into an agreement with the Government of Guyana for the purchase of high quality REDD+ carbon credits for a minimum of $750 million from 2022 through 2032; the long-term strategic partnership with the Government of Guyana aims to prevent deforestation and support sustainable development in Guyana
- Completed the sale of the Corporation's interest in Libya for net proceeds of $150 million
- Total cash returned to stockholders was $405 million in the quarter through dividends and share repurchases of $310 million
Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights:
- Net income was $624 million, or $2.03 per common share, compared with net income of $265 million, or $0.85 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021; adjusted net income1 was $548 million, or $1.78 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022
- Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, was 376,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 27 percent from295,000boepd in the fourth quarter of 2021
- E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $818 million compared with $593 million in the prior-year quarter
- Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $2.48 billion at December 31, 2022
- Year-end proved reserves are estimated to be 1.26 billion boe; organic reserve replacement was 144 percent at a finding and development cost of approximately $14.80 per boe
2023 Guidance:
- Net production is forecast to be in the range of 355,000 boepd to 365,000 boepd, which is an approximate 10 percent increase from 2022, proforma for assets sold
- E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are expected to be approximately $3.7 billion, of which more than 80 percent will be allocated to Guyana and the Bakken
1. "Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 6 and 7.
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported net income of $624 million, or $2.03 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with net income of $265 million, or $0.85 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation had net income of $548 million or $1.78 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2022.The improvement in adjusted after-tax earnings compared with the prior-year period was primarily due to increased sales volumes in Guyana in the fourth quarter of 2022.
"Our strategy is to grow our resource base, deliver a low cost of supply and generate industry leading cash flow growth and at the same time maintain our industry leadership in environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure," CEO John Hess said. "Our successful execution of this strategy has uniquely positioned our company to deliver significant value to shareholders by both growing intrinsic value and growing cash returns."
After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation
Exploration and Production
667
309
2,422
770
Midstream
64
74
269
286
Corporate, Interest and Other
(107)
(118)
(468)
(497)
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
624
265
2,223
559
Net income per common share (diluted)
2.03
0.85
7.18
1.81
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation
Exploration and Production
591
309
2,400
888
Midstream
64
74
269
286
Corporate, Interest and Other
(107)
(118)
(467)
(497)
Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation
548
265
2,202
677
Adjusted net income per common share (diluted)
1.78
0.85
7.11
2.19
Weighted average number of shares (diluted)
308.1
310.0
309.6
309.3
Exploration and Production:
E&P net income was $667 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $309 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter 2022 E&P net income was $591 million. The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $76.07 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $71.04 per barrel in the prior-year quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $26.93 per barrel, compared with $36.47 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $5.17 per mcf, compared with $4.77 per mcf in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net production, excluding Libya, was 376,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 295,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher production in Guyana.
Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $12.49 per boe (excluding Libya: $12.72 per boe) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $12.17 per boe (excluding Libya: $12.84 per boe) in the prior-year quarter.
Oil and Gas Reserves Estimates:
Oil and gas proved reserves at December 31, 2022, which are subject to final review, were 1.26 billion boe, compared with 1.31 billion boe at December 31, 2021. Proved reserve additions and net revisions in 2022 totaled 184 million boe, primarily from Guyana, which included sanctioning of the Yellowtail development, and the Bakken. Asset sales during 2022 reduced proved reserves by 109 million boe.
Excluding asset sales, the Corporation replaced 144 percent of its 2022 production at a finding and development cost of approximately $14.80 per boe.
Operational Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022:
Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken of 158,000 boepd in the fourth quarter was impacted by unplanned production shut-ins caused by severe winter weather in December. Net production in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 159,000 boepd. The Corporation added a fourth drilling rig in July 2022, and drilled 19 wells, completed 14 wells, and brought 15 new wells online during the fourth quarter. Net production is forecast to be in the range of 165,000 boepd to 170,000 boepd in 2023.
Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 35,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 39,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter.
Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess 30%), net production from the Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) totaled 116,0002 bopd in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with 31,000 bopd2 in the prior-year quarter. The Liza Unity FPSO, which commenced production in February 2022, reached its production capacity of 220,000 gross bopd in July 2022. In the fourth quarter, we sold ten cargos of crude oil from Guyana compared with three cargos in the prior year quarter. Net production is forecast to be approximately 100,0002 bopd in 2023.
The third development, Payara, will utilize the Prosperity FPSO with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, with first production expected by the end of 2023. The fourth development, Yellowtail, was sanctioned in April 2022 and will utilize the ONE GUYANA FPSO with an expected capacity of 250,000 gross bopd, with first production expected in 2025. A fifth development, Uaru, was submitted for approval to the Government of Guyana in the fourth quarter. Pending Government approvals and project sanctioning, the project is expected to have a capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd with first oil anticipated at the end of 2026.
The Corporation today announced a significant oil discovery at the Fangtooth SE-1 well on the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana. The Fangtooth SE-1 well encountered approximately 200 feet of oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. The well was drilled in 5,397 feet of water by the Stena Carron and is located approximately 8 miles southeast of the original Fangtooth-1 well, which had encountered approximately 164 feet of oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. Further appraisal activities are underway. Fangtooth will add to the block's gross discovered recoverable resource estimate of more than 11 billion boe and has the potential to underpin a future oil development on the Stabroek Block.
Southeast Asia (Offshore): Net production at North Malay Basin and JDA was 67,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with 66,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter.
Libya (Onshore): In November 2022, the Corporation completed the sale of its 8% interest in the Waha Concession for net proceeds of $150 million. Net production from Libya was 10,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with 21,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter.
Midstream:
The Midstream segment had net income of $64 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $74 million in the prior-year quarter.
Corporate, Interest and Other:
After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $107 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $118 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:
E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $818 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $593 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher drilling and development activities in the Bakken and Guyana. Midstream capital expenditures were $63 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $54 million in the prior-year quarter.
Liquidity:
Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $2.48 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $5.60 billion at December 31, 2022. The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $4 million and total debt of $2.9 billion at December 31, 2022. The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 35.8% at December 31, 2022 and 42.3% at December 31, 2021.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,252 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $899 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities3 was $1,402 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $886 million in the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher sales volumes.
During the fourth quarter, the Corporation received net proceeds of $150 million from the sale of its interest in the Waha Concession in Libya and purchased 5 million REDD+ carbon credits from the Government of Guyana for $75 million.
Total cash returned to stockholders in the fourth quarter through common stock repurchases and dividends amounted to $405 million. The Corporation repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of common stock for $310 million during the fourth quarter, bringing total share repurchases in 2022 to $650 million at an average price of approximately $120 per share.
2. Net production from Guyana in the fourth quarter of 2022 included 22,000 bopd of tax barrels. There were no tax barrels in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net production guidance for Guyana in 2023 of approximately 100,000 bopd includes approximately 10,000 bopd of tax barrels.
3. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 6 and 7.
Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:
The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions)
Exploration and Production
76
22
(118)
Midstream
Corporate, Interest and Other
(1)
Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods
76
21
(118)
Fourth Quarter 2022: E&P results include a pre-tax gain of $76 million ($76 million after income taxes) associated with the sale of the Corporation's interest in the Waha Concession in Libya.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures:
The following table reconciles reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions)
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
624
265
2,223
559
Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods
76
21
(118)
Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation
548
265
2,202
677
The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
1,402
886
5,222
2,991
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(150)
13
(1,278)
(101)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,252
899
3,944
2,890
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Fourth
Fourth
Third
Income Statement
Revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
2,934
2,237
3,122
Gains on asset sales, net
76
Other, net
44
18
35
Total revenues and non-operating income
3,054
2,255
3,157
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas
821
672
982
Operating costs and expenses
385
316
398
Production and severance taxes
55
49
72
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
40
45
58
General and administrative expenses
116
86
109
Interest expense
124
121
125
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
504
398
471
Impairment and other
54
Total costs and expenses
2,045
1,687
2,269
Income before income taxes
1,009
568
888
Provision for income taxes
300
212
282
Net income
709
356
606
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
85
91
91
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
624
265
515
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Year Ended
2022
2021
Income Statement
Revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
11,324
7,473
Gains on asset sales, net
101
29
Other, net
145
81
Total revenues and non-operating income
11,570
7,583
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas
3,328
2,034
Operating costs and expenses
1,452
1,229
Production and severance taxes
255
172
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
174
162
General and administrative expenses
430
340
Interest expense
493
481
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,703
1,528
Impairment and other
54
147
Total costs and expenses
7,889
6,093
Income before income taxes
3,681
1,490
Provision for income taxes
1,107
600
Net income
2,574
890
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
351
331
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
2,223
559
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
December 31,
December 31,
Balance Sheet Information
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,486
2,713
Other current assets
1,445
1,633
Property, plant and equipment net
15,132
14,182
Operating lease right-of-use assets net
570
352
Finance lease right-of-use assets net
126
144
Other long-term assets
1,970
1,491
Total assets
21,729
20,515
Liabilities and equity
Current portion of long-term debt
3
517
Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations
221
89
Other current liabilities
2,056
2,458
Long-term debt
8,278
7,941
Long-term operating lease obligations
469
394
Long-term finance lease obligations
179
200
Other long-term liabilities
1,900
1,890
Total equity excluding other comprehensive income
8,113
6,706
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(131)
(406)
Noncontrolling interests
641
726
Total liabilities and equity
21,729
20,515
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
December 31,
December 31,
Total Debt
Hess Corporation
5,395
5,894
Midstream (a)
2,886
2,564
Hess Consolidated
8,281
8,458
(a) Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation.
December 31,
December 31,
Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a)
Hess Consolidated
49.6
55.3
Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants
35.8
42.3
(a) Includes finance lease obligations.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest Expense
Gross interest expense Hess Corporation
87
90
353
376
Less: Capitalized interest Hess Corporation
(4)
(10)
Interest expense Hess Corporation
83
90
343
376
Interest expense Midstream (a)
41
31
150
105
Interest expense Hess Consolidated
124
121
493
481
(a) Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Fourth
Fourth
Third
Cash Flow Information
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
709
356
606
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
(Gains) losses on asset sales, net
(76)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
504
398
471
Impairment and other
54
Exploratory dry hole costs
3
19
Exploration lease impairment
6
5
4
Pension settlement loss
4
Stock compensation expense
17
16
17
Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net
165
64
165
Provision for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals
74
43
69
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
1,402
886
1,405
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(150)
13
(66)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,252
899
1,339
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P
(732)
(466)
(657)
Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream
(61)
(43)
(66)
Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold
150
Other, net
(4)
(1)
(4)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(647)
(510)
(727)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less
(25)
(48)
(48)
Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:
Borrowings
20
Repayments
(2)
Cash dividends paid
(115)
(77)
(115)
Common stock acquired and retired
(290)
(150)
Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP
108
Noncontrolling interests, net
(80)
(75)
(79)
Employee stock options exercised
8
2
4
Payments on finance lease obligations
(4)
(3)
(1)
Other, net
3
(18)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(503)
(95)
(387)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
102
294
225
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
2,384
2,419
2,159
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
2,486
2,713
2,384
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities
Capital expenditures incurred
(850)
(607)
(726)
Increase (decrease) in related liabilities
57
98
3
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(793)
(509)
(723)
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Year Ended
2022
2021
Cash Flow Information
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
2,574
890
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
(Gains) losses on asset sales, net
(101)
(29)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,703
1,528
Impairment and other
54
147
Exploratory dry hole costs
22
11
Exploration lease impairment
20
20
Pension settlement loss
2
9
Stock compensation expense
83
77
Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net
548
216
Provision for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals
317
122
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
5,222
2,991
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(1,278)
(101)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,944
2,890
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P
(2,487)
(1,584)
Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream
(238)
(163)
Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold
178
427
Other, net
(8)
(5)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,555)
(1,325)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less
(86)
(80)
Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:
Borrowings
420
750
Repayments
(510)
(510)
Cash dividends paid
(465)
(311)
Common stock acquired and retired
(630)
Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP
146
178
Noncontrolling interests, net
(510)
(664)
Employee stock options exercised
52
77
Payments on finance lease obligations
(9)
(10)
Other, net
(24)
(21)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,616)
(591)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(227)
974
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
2,713
1,739
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year
2,486
2,713
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities
Capital expenditures incurred
(2,821)
(1,881)
Increase (decrease) in related liabilities
96
134
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(2,725)
(1,747)
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Fourth
Fourth
Third
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
United States
North Dakota
258
153
226
Offshore and Other
39
31
57
Total United States
297
184
283
Guyana
439
330
301
Malaysia and JDA
58
63
92
Other
24
16
25
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
818
593
701
Total exploration expenses charged to income included above
31
40
35
Midstream Capital expenditures
63
54
60
Year Ended
2022
2021
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
United States
North Dakota
807
522
Offshore and Other
224
103
Total United States
1,031
625
Guyana
1,345
1,016
Malaysia and JDA
275
154
Other
70
34
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
2,721
1,829
Total exploration expenses charged to income included above
132
131
Midstream Capital expenditures
232
183
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Fourth Quarter 2022
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,628
1,306
2,934
Gains on asset sales, net
76
76
Other, net
13
8
21
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,641
1,390
3,031
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
771
63
834
Operating costs and expenses
193
129
322
Production and severance taxes
52
3
55
Midstream tariffs
297
297
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
33
7
40
General and administrative expenses
55
11
66
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
215
243
458
Total costs and expenses
1,616
456
2,072
Results of operations before income taxes
25
934
959
Provision for income taxes
292
292
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
25
(b)
642
(c)
667
Fourth Quarter 2021
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,612
625
2,237
Other, net
13
2
15
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,625
627
2,252
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
668
24
692
Operating costs and expenses
167
87
254
Production and severance taxes
47
2
49
Midstream tariffs
292
292
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
25
20
45
General and administrative expenses
44
7
51
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
263
91
354
Total costs and expenses
1,506
231
1,737
Results of operations before income taxes
119
396
515
Provision for income taxes
206
206
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
119
(d)
190
(e)
309
(a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Third Quarter 2022
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
2,022
1,100
3,122
Other, net
16
6
22
Total revenues and non-operating income
2,038
1,106
3,144
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
972
27
999
Operating costs and expenses
194
128
322
Production and severance taxes
67
5
72
Midstream tariffs
313
313
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
33
25
58
General and administrative expenses
45
9
54
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
208
217
425
Impairment and other
54
54
Total costs and expenses
1,886
411
2,297
Results of operations before income taxes
152
695
847
Provision for income taxes
275
275
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
152
(b)
420
(c)
572
(a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
7,214
4,110
11,324
Gains on asset sales, net
76
76
Other, net
81
21
102
Total revenues and non-operating income
7,295
4,207
11,502
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
3,271
123
3,394
Operating costs and expenses
706
480
1,186
Production and severance taxes
242
13
255
Midstream tariffs
1,193
1,193
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
122
52
174
General and administrative expenses
189
35
224
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
810
710
1,520
Impairment and other
54
54
Total costs and expenses
6,587
1,413
8,000
Results of operations before income taxes
708
2,794
3,502
Provision for income taxes
1,080
1,080
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
708
(b)
1,714
(c)
2,422
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
5,378
2,095
7,473
Gains on asset sales, net
29
29
Other, net
48
16
64
Total revenues and non-operating income
5,426
2,140
7,566
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
2,065
54
2,119
Operating costs and expenses
610
355
965
Production and severance taxes
166
6
172
Midstream tariffs
1,094
1,094
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
102
60
162
General and administrative expenses
162
29
191
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,020
341
1,361
Impairment and other
147
147
Total costs and expenses
5,366
845
6,211
Results of operations before income taxes
60
1,295
1,355
Provision for income taxes
585
585
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
60
(d)
710
(e)
770
(a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Fourth
Fourth
Third
Net Production Per Day (in thousands)
Crude oil barrels
United States
North Dakota
74
79
79
Offshore
25
26
21
Total United States
99
105
100
Guyana (a)
116
31
98
Malaysia and JDA
4
3
4
Other (b)
9
19
15
Total
228
158
217
Natural gas liquids barrels
United States
North Dakota
60
52
58
Offshore
2
4
2
Total United States
62
56
60
Natural gas mcf
United States
North Dakota
143
170
176
Offshore
50
55
41
Total United States
193
225
217
Malaysia and JDA
377
375
320
Other (b)
6
11
10
Total
576
611
547
Barrels of oil equivalent
386
316
368
(a) Production from Guyana includes 22,000 bopd of tax barrels in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 7,000 bopd of tax barrels in the third quarter of 2022. There were no tax barrels in the fourth quarter of 2021.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Year Ended
2022
2021
Net Production Per Day (in thousands)
Crude oil barrels
United States
North Dakota
75
80
Offshore
22
29
Total United States
97
109
Guyana (a)
78
30
Malaysia and JDA
4
3
Other (b)
15
21
Total
194
163
Natural gas liquids barrels
United States
North Dakota
53
49
Offshore
2
4
Total United States
55
53
Natural gas mcf
United States
North Dakota
156
162
Offshore
44
72
Total United States
200
234
Malaysia and JDA
360
347
Other (b)
10
10
Total
570
591
Barrels of oil equivalent
344
315
(a) Production from Guyana includes 7,000 bopd of tax barrels in 2022. There were no tax barrels in 2021.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Fourth
Fourth
Third
Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
242
165
208
Natural gas liquids barrels
63
56
58
Natural gas mcf
576
611
547
Barrels of oil equivalent
401
323
357
Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
22,218
15,225
19,118
Natural gas liquids barrels
5,825
5,124
5,299
Natural gas mcf
52,949
56,202
50,343
Barrels of oil equivalent
36,868
29,716
32,807
Year Ended
2022
2021
Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
191
174
Natural gas liquids barrels
54
53
Natural gas mcf
570
591
Barrels of oil equivalent
340
326
Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels (b)
69,679
63,540
Natural gas liquids barrels
19,843
19,406
Natural gas mcf
208,001
215,589
Barrels of oil equivalent
124,189
118,878
(a) Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Fourth
Fourth
Third
Average Selling Prices
Crude oil per barrel (including hedging)
United States
Onshore
68.52
67.39
79.04
Offshore
69.07
69.04
78.80
Total United States
68.65
67.80
79.00
Guyana
80.77
77.20
92.02
Malaysia and JDA
80.41
83.23
85.23
Other (a)
86.83
75.24
87.90
Worldwide
76.07
71.04
85.32
Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging)
United States
Onshore
79.47
72.54
89.80
Offshore
79.99
74.11
89.47
Total United States
79.60
72.93
89.74
Guyana
85.93
79.94
98.91
Malaysia and JDA
80.41
83.23
85.23
Other (a)
91.60
77.78
94.96
Worldwide
83.50
75.22
93.95
Natural gas liquids per barrel
United States
Onshore
26.95
36.63
35.41
Offshore
26.13
34.23
36.30
Worldwide
26.93
36.47
35.44
Natural gas per mcf
United States
Onshore
4.68
4.40
6.67
Offshore
4.98
4.63
8.12
Total United States
4.76
4.46
6.94
Malaysia and JDA
5.34
4.97
5.07
Other (a)
7.48
4.27
7.03
Worldwide
5.17
4.77
5.85
(a) Other includes prices related to production from Libya. The Corporation sold its interest in the Waha Concession in Libya in November 2022.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Year Ended
2022
2021
Average Selling Prices
Crude oil per barrel (including hedging)
United States
Onshore
81.06
55.57
Offshore
81.38
60.09
Total United States
81.14
56.64
Guyana
89.86
68.57
Malaysia and JDA
89.77
71.00
Other (a)
93.67
66.39
Worldwide
85.76
60.08
Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging)
United States
Onshore
91.26
59.90
Offshore
91.51
64.77
Total United States
91.32
61.05
Guyana
96.52
71.07
Malaysia and JDA
89.77
71.00
Other (a)
101.92
69.25
Worldwide
94.15
63.90
Natural gas liquids per barrel
United States
Onshore
35.09
30.74
Offshore
35.24
26.40
Worldwide
35.09
30.40
Natural gas per mcf
United States
Onshore
5.50
4.08
Offshore
6.21
3.25
Total United States
5.66
3.82
Malaysia and JDA
5.62
5.15
Other (a)
5.93
3.40
Worldwide
5.64
4.60
(a) Other includes prices related to production from Libya and Denmark. The Corporation sold its interest in the Waha Concession in Libya in November 2022, and sold its interests in Denmark in the third quarter of 2021.
The following is a summary of the Corporation's outstanding commodity hedging program for 2023:
WTI
Barrels of oil per day
75,000
Average monthly floor price
$70
