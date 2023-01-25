Now Accepting Nomination Submissions for the Prestigious Annual Award

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Bloom Burton & Co. ("Bloom Burton") is excited to announce the launch of the 2023 Bloom Burton Award. In addition, Bloom Burton is also announcing that this year's Bloom Burton Award Gala will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Bestowed annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. Nominees will be accepted from any of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging, research instrumentation, consumer health, services or healthcare IT sectors, and equal consideration will be given to contributions across any stage of development - from discovery to commercial end-markets.

The Bloom Burton Award winner will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship, and journalism:

Michael Altman, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors

Christopher Arendt, Head of Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda

Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury

Carl Gordon, Managing Partner, OrbiMed Advisors

Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

Melinda Richter, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS

Camille Samuels, Partner, Venrock

Brian Bloom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Burton, commented, "The Bloom Burton Award continues the tradition of recognizing Canadian excellence. It is an honour to bring together and celebrate industry leaders who have launched new products, grown world class companies, or broken new ground for the innovative Canadian healthcare industry. We look forward to receiving nominations and to showcase our next three impressive finalists at this year's gala in September."

Nominations may be submitted by the public at large on or before March 27, 2023. Three finalists for the 2023 Bloom Burton Award will be announced at the annual Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, taking place in Toronto on April 25-26, 2023. The finalists, along with their family and friends, will be invited to and celebrated at the Bloom Burton Award Gala on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Each of the three finalists will receive a $25,000 cash prize, and a single winner will receive the 2023 Bloom Burton Award.

A limited number of tickets are available for industry sponsors and individuals; please visit www.bloomburton.com/gala for more information.

Kindly send single-page nomination letters by March 27, 2023 to:

Karen Li

Manager, Marketing and Communications

Tel: (416) 640-7581

kli@bloomburton.com

For table sponsorship and other inquiries:

Brian Bloom

Chairman & CEO

Tel: (416) 640-7580

bbloom@bloomburton.com

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152337