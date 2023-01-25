Dante Genomics' sequencing hub in Dubai receives ISO 15189 Medical Laboratory accreditation to bring clinical whole genome sequencing to the next billion patients

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, announced today that their laboratory in Dubai, which serves as a global hub for the Eastern Hemisphere, has received Medical Laboratory accreditation ISO 15189 to bring clinical whole genome sequencing to hospitals and physicians in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.



The ISO 15189 certifies the quality management system of medical laboratories and is often a requirement to provide clinical sequencing tests or sequencing services to the biopharma industry.

"Dante is a global company now with more than six years of experience delivering whole genome sequencing around the world," said Andrea Riposati, co-founder and CEO of Dante Genomics. "We have invested in the UAE to expand our reach to geographical areas and deliver customized whole genome sequencing solutions to the next billion people."

Dante Genomics received the ISO 13485 for medical devices for its Extensa interpretation software in 2020, renewing it in 2021 and again in 2022. The new ISO 15189 is a testament to the Company's continued investment in quality.

Dante Genomics developed a hybrid approach of local sequencing laboratories in strategic locations with the addition of partnership labs in several other countries to deliver whole genome sequencing globally at scale in more than 97 countries.

The Company's analysis and interpretation leverages the proprietary Dante Platform to deliver clinically relevant reports with actionable insights, so doctors can help their patients make informed healthcare decisions that impact their lives.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes, prevention, enhanced diagnostics and personalized medicine. The Company's assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

