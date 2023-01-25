Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce a $135,000 expansion under the master services agreement with one of its largest customers and one of the world's leading entertainment companies ("the Customer"). This is the fourth expansion of digital asset management ("DAM") services since winning the Customer in September 2019, which has tripled its original annual recurring revenue ("ARR") effective with its December 31, 2022 renewal cycle. In addition, the Customer has engaged MediaValet's recently launched professional services team for a statement of work ("SOW").





This expansion and SOW are the next steps in progressing the Customer's DAM goals of implementing a global enterprise-wide "single source of the truth" for centralizing all of the organization's rich media assets. Much of the Customer's digital media is still decentralized and siloed both regionally and globally, resulting in asset duplication, access and speed limitations, unnecessary processes and general inefficiencies. The ARR expansion is the result of additional assets and libraries being added to their MediaValet DAM. The SOW is for the delivery of deduplication, metadata and library services aimed at increasing efficiency, reducing operating costs and infrastructure complexity, and expanding global access to their assets. While not part of ARR, revenue from the SOW will be recognized over the next six to nine months as the project is delivered.

"We're known for our ability to meet the digital asset management needs of any size organization - no matter where they are in the world, how large their assets are or how many they have - and for our customer support, training and professional services," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "We focus on making DAM easy, even for the largest and most complex of organizations. We believe this makes us unique as not many DAM solutions, let alone cloud-native ones, can handle the scale and complexity that we can. This platform expansion and engagement with our Professional Services team speaks volumes to both the scalability of our platform as well as to the overall value that we bring to our customers."

Continued Mr. MacLaren, "In times of economic uncertainty, we see some organizations pull back and take a conservative stance, while others lean in to get a step ahead of their competitors. While this may lengthen deal cycles for new customers, it's often offset by existing customer expansion. Those that lean in tend to focus on increasing their operational efficiencies by doubling down on the systems having the biggest impact on their operations. We know this to be true of DAM and see it time and time again due to the strong ROI, low total cost of ownership and quick time to value of cloud-native DAM. We're pleased to see this continuing to be the case for us and expect to deliver over 100% net dollar retention for Fiscal 2022 as a result."

