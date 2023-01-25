Acquisition expands global service offering to include access and analysis of unique clinical biospecimens

Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and a JSR Life Sciences company, has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the IndivuServ business unit of Indivumed GmbH. A Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) between both parties was executed on December 29, 2022, and subject to customary closing adjustments the transaction is expected to close in April 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005114/en/

Indivumed GmbH, founded in Germany in 2002, has an industry-leading and global reputation for the provision and analysis of clinical biospecimens. The transaction will generate two separate Indivumed entities, 'Indivumed Therapeutics' and 'Indivumed Services'. The latter, which is the current IndivuServ business unit of the company, will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience and will incorporate all associated laboratory operations and staff located in Hamburg, Germany and Frederick, MD, USA. 'Indivumed Therapeutics', currently known as the IndivuType business unit will continue its groundbreaking work of translating high-quality biospecimens into multi-omics data and focus together with its international clinical partners on data- and AI-driven therapy development in oncology.

Crown Bioscience's proposed acquisition of 'Indivumed Services' includes both the expertly curated and characterized biobank comprising of almost one million samples with associated clinical data, and an extensive network of more than 60 clinical divisions in the US, Europe, and Asia. This network provides direct and controlled access to surgical biospecimens and blood samples annotated with comprehensive clinical data, all obtained in accordance with Indivumed's unique SOPs to assure unrivaled quality, and thereby be suitable for multi-omics analyses and model development. The collection and associated network will also enable and support further expansion of Crown Bioscience's biomarker development service offerings, as well as market-leading patient-derived xenograft (PDX), ex vivo patient tissue (EVPT), and in vitro tumor organoid platforms.

'Indivumed Therapeutics' will continue its global clinical cooperation with leading cancer clinics in Europe, Americas, and Asia and leverage its unique multi-omics database and advanced AI analytics to focus on identifying and validating novel targets and biomarkers to develop individualized cancer therapies.

As part of the Agreement announced today, 'Indivumed Therapeutics' and Crown Bioscience with 'Indivumed Services' have additionally committed to a multi-year strategic partnership covering sample access and CRO service provision, while Hartmut Juhl, Founder and CEO of Indivumed Group, will join Crown Bioscience's Scientific Advisory Board.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Armin Spura, PhD, CEO of Crown Bioscience stated; "The acquisition of 'Indivumed Services' reflects Crown Bioscience's commitment to expanding our translational research platforms to provide our customers with superior options for bridging the gap between preclinical and clinical research. Everyone at Crown Bioscience is delighted to be welcoming the talented staff of 'Indivumed Services' to the company, and excited about the long-term potential of our new relationship."

Prof. Dr. Hartmut Juhl, Founder and CEO of Indivumed Group, added "I am thrilled about the strategic partnership with Crown Bioscience, the first-in-class CRO. For 20 years Indivumed has driven the advancement of precision oncology by both its CRO services and its own R&D activities. Now, we can focus on our data analytics-driven drug and diagnostic development while we also benefit from the enhanced strength of Crown Bioscience's R&D oncology offerings. With this partnership Crown Bioscience and Indivumed create a powerhouse for the advancement of precision oncology. Further, it fills me with great pride that my hometown Hamburg is emerging as a leading oncology biotech location."

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global CRO that provides preclinical and translational platforms to help our customers advance their research and development in oncology, immuno-oncology, and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. We are the exclusive preclinical CRO to offer tumor organoid services with the well-established Hubrecht Organoid Technology. In addition, we have developed the largest commercially available PDX collection in the world. We focus on helping our customers develop novel therapies to maximize the chances that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, Crown Bioscience has 13 facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information or to get in touch, please visit www.crownbio.com.

About Indivumed

Driven by our mission to unveil the complex mechanisms of cancer and to advance precision oncology, Indivumed combines the world's most comprehensive multi-omics data with extensive medical experience, bioinformatics expertise, and AI-integrated advanced analytics. Our global clinical network enables us to collect and analyze thousands of patient samples using a standardized approach to ensure biospecimen quality across our business areas. The unparalleled depth and quality of our data coupled with our robust product and service offerings gives us the ability to obtain novel insights and accelerate cancer research. For more information, visit www.indivumed.com.

