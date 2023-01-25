The "Cannabis in Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cannabis in Switzerland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of this emerging market opportunity at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the key cannabinoid categories driving growth.

Following the current liberalisation of medical cannabis, the trend towards liberalisation of adult-use cannabis is also expected over the forecast period.

The consumption of products bought on the black market carries the risk of containing dangerous harmful substances or synthetic cannabinoids. For this reason, Swiss authorities will likely seek a compromise between prohibition and absolute legalisation of cannabis.

It outlines the regulatory, cultural and commercial context and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market legislative developments both current and future, economic/lifestyle influences, illicit consumption, product innovation, distribution and pricing trends. Forecasts to 2027 illustrate how the market is set to expand and change.

Product coverage: Adult-Use Cannabis, CBD, Medical Cannabis.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

CANNABIS IN SWITZERLAND

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CANNABIS BACKGROUND

COUNTRY INSIGHT

CANNABIS LEGISLATION

CANNABIS DISTRIBUTION

CANNABIS TAXATION

CANNABIS PRODUCTION

ILLICIT CANNABIS MARKET

MARKET INDICATORS

Cannabis User Population by Legal vs Illicit 2019-2022

MARKET DATA

Sales of Cannabis by Category: Value 2019-2022

Sales of Cannabis by Category: Value Growth 2019-2022

Sales of Cannabis by Legal vs Illicit 2019-2022

Distribution of Cannabis by Format: Value 2019-2022

Distribution of Cannabis by Format and Category: Value 2022

Forecast Sales of Cannabis by Category: Value 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of Cannabis by Category: Value Growth 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of Cannabis by Legal vs Illicit 2022-2027

MEDICAL CANNABIS

Market Sizes

Cannabinoids

Brands

Distribution

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Volume 2019-2022

Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Value 2019-2022

Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Volume Growth 2019-2022

Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Value Growth 2019-2022

Sales of Medical Cannabis by CBD vs THC content: Value 2019-2022

Distribution of Medical Cannabis by Format: Value 2019-2022

Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Volume 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Value 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Volume Growth 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Value Growth 2022-2027

ADULT-USE CANNABIS

Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Volume 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Value 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Volume Growth 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Value Growth 2022-2027

CBD

Sales of CBD by Category: Volume 2019-2022

Sales of CBD by Category: Value 2019-2022

Sales of CBD by Category: Volume Growth 2019-2022

Sales of CBD by Category: Value Growth 2019-2022

Distribution of CBD by Format: Value 2019-2022

Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: Volume 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: Value 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: Volume Growth 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: Value Growth 2022-2027

