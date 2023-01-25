The "Cannabis in Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cannabis in Switzerland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of this emerging market opportunity at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the key cannabinoid categories driving growth.
Following the current liberalisation of medical cannabis, the trend towards liberalisation of adult-use cannabis is also expected over the forecast period.
The consumption of products bought on the black market carries the risk of containing dangerous harmful substances or synthetic cannabinoids. For this reason, Swiss authorities will likely seek a compromise between prohibition and absolute legalisation of cannabis.
It outlines the regulatory, cultural and commercial context and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market legislative developments both current and future, economic/lifestyle influences, illicit consumption, product innovation, distribution and pricing trends. Forecasts to 2027 illustrate how the market is set to expand and change.
Product coverage: Adult-Use Cannabis, CBD, Medical Cannabis.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Cannabis market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
CANNABIS IN SWITZERLAND
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CANNABIS BACKGROUND
COUNTRY INSIGHT
CANNABIS LEGISLATION
CANNABIS DISTRIBUTION
CANNABIS TAXATION
CANNABIS PRODUCTION
ILLICIT CANNABIS MARKET
MARKET INDICATORS
- Cannabis User Population by Legal vs Illicit 2019-2022
MARKET DATA
- Sales of Cannabis by Category: Value 2019-2022
- Sales of Cannabis by Category: Value Growth 2019-2022
- Sales of Cannabis by Legal vs Illicit 2019-2022
- Distribution of Cannabis by Format: Value 2019-2022
- Distribution of Cannabis by Format and Category: Value 2022
- Forecast Sales of Cannabis by Category: Value 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of Cannabis by Category: Value Growth 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of Cannabis by Legal vs Illicit 2022-2027
MEDICAL CANNABIS
- Market Sizes
- Cannabinoids
- Brands
- Distribution
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Volume 2019-2022
- Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Value 2019-2022
- Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Volume Growth 2019-2022
- Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Value Growth 2019-2022
- Sales of Medical Cannabis by CBD vs THC content: Value 2019-2022
- Distribution of Medical Cannabis by Format: Value 2019-2022
- Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Volume 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Value 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Volume Growth 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Value Growth 2022-2027
ADULT-USE CANNABIS
- Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Volume 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Value 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Volume Growth 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Value Growth 2022-2027
CBD
- Sales of CBD by Category: Volume 2019-2022
- Sales of CBD by Category: Value 2019-2022
- Sales of CBD by Category: Volume Growth 2019-2022
- Sales of CBD by Category: Value Growth 2019-2022
- Distribution of CBD by Format: Value 2019-2022
- Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: Volume 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: Value 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: Volume Growth 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: Value Growth 2022-2027
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ezqqm-in?w=4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005544/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900