On April 17, 2023, Dr. Carsten Hoff (49) will become the new CEO of the dSPACE group succeeding Martin Goetzeler (60), who is leaving his post at his own request and for personal reasons. To ensure a smooth handover, Martin Goetzeler will continue to be available to the new CEO in an advisory capacity after April 17, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005072/en/

From left to right, dSPACE founder and shareholder Dr. Herbert Hanselmann, Dr. Carsten Hoff and Martin Goetzeler. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Carsten Hoff is a highly experienced manager, who is ideally suited to the tasks ahead at dSPACE. He comes from a research and development-centric background with a degree in electrical engineering and a doctorate in computer science. He has international management experience and is familiar with dSPACE and the company's products.

Dr. Carsten Hoff is currently Managing Director of CLAAS E-Systems. Prior to that, he worked in various management positions at the automotive supplier HELLA. He will use his extensive experience from previous positions to provide strategic impetus for dSPACE and to continue to drive forward the new topics of software-based simulation and validation.

"I am very pleased to be joining the dSPACE company. I am very impressed by the company's development and dSPACE's role in the automotive industry. The values that the family-owned company dSPACE stands for convinced me," stated Dr. Carsten Hoff.

"Dr. Carsten Hoff, an internationally experienced and technically skilled manager who is very familiar with the current challenges in our target markets is taking the helm I wish him a good start in the company and with our customers," said Dr. Herbert Hanselmann, founder and shareholder of dSPACE.

"Under Martin Goetzeler's successful leadership, dSPACE has sustainably strengthened its market position by setting a decisive course in terms of consistent portfolio expansion, globalization, and future-oriented structures. By continually expanding future investments and the team, he has succeeded in continuing the great growth rate at a high level of sales in challenging years," said Dr. Herbert Hanselmann, adding, "We regret but respect Martin Goetzeler's decision. I would like to expressly thank him for his important contribution, his extraordinary commitment, and the close cooperation based on trust."

"It has been an exciting five years. The excellent and close cooperation with the entire dSPACE team, our customers and partners, and the shareholder family was the key to success and motivation at all times. I would like to thank everyone very much for this," said Martin Goetzeler. "After a fulfilling professional career, I would like to devote more time to my personal and family tasks and interests in the future. I wish my successor and all dSPACE employees the necessary skills, much success, and all the best for the future," said Goetzeler.

Martin Goetzeler has led the dSPACE company since March 1, 2018. Portfolio expansions in virtual and real simulation and validation to cover market and customer requirements in a timely manner, especially in automated and autonomous driving and in the software-defined vehicle were important milestones during this time. In addition to the great importance of software-in-the-loop simulation in this process, technologies such as AI and cloud are now also being used in the products. At the same time, he systematically built up structures and processes to sustainably secure the strong global growth.

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. The company's range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle development, engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With approximately 2,200 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, has three project centers in Germany, and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, and South Korea.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005072/en/

Contacts:

dSPACE GmbH

Bernd Schäfers-Maiwald

Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 5251 1638-714

E-Mail: bschaefers-maiwald@dspace.de