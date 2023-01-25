BIO UV: Full year turnover of EUR 51.5m with steep growth of +54% of which 16% organic

Land division : robust growth of + 70% in 2022, boosted by the consolidation of Corelec

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water treatment and disinfection using UV, ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP, reports its full-year consolidated revenues for the 2022 financial year.

overall Land activity 19.6 33.4 +70% Maritime activity 13.8 18.1 +31% Total revenues 33.5 51.5 +54%

Corelec has been consolidated since 1 November 2021.

For FY 2022, BIO-UV recorded consolidated revenue of €51.5m, showing strong growth of 54% compared with 2021.

At constant exchange rates and scope (excluding the consolidation of Corelec), BIO-UV Group's organic growth came in at +16% in 2022.

With robust growth in all its activities and the successful integration of Corelec, BIO-UV Group's successful shift in scale was confirmed in FY 2022.

Land Activities: strong growth of +30% in exports and +17% for Corelec

In France, BIO-UV Group has reported solid annual growth on a pro forma[1] basis of +11%.

In its first full year of consolidation within the group, Corelec posted healthy sales growth of 17%, showing successful integration and the unlocking of various commercial and industrial synergies with BIO-UV Group.

For Export, 2022 was an outstanding year, with annual growth of +30%, picking up pace in H2, which bodes well for 2023.

Maritime Activities: dynamic growth of +31% in 2022

H2 2022 confirmed the strong growth momentum restored in H1.

Over the full year, the Maritime Division achieved robust growth of +31%, with the sale of more than 200 ballast water treatment systems for ships over the year.

Potential sales by the division in 2023 and 2024 remain very high.

Outlook

On the back of strong full-year sales growth, ahead of targets, BIO-UV Group has confirmed high profitability for FY 2022 with a consolidated EBITDA [2]margin expected to exceed 15%, compared to 11.7% in 2021.

As of 24 January 2023, BIO-UV's order backlog stood at €10.0m, including €9.1m of orders already signed to deliver in 2023 (€3.6m for the Maritime division and €5.5m for the Land division).

The financial targets for the 2023 financial year will be released with the publication of the 2022 full-year results on 3 April.

Benoît Gillmann, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BIO-UV Group, commented:

"2022 was another year of very strong growth for BIO-UV Group, for both the Land and Marine divisions. The BIO-UV Group is holding its course for strong growth despite rough seas (economic and geopolitical context, supply difficulties, price increases, etc.) thanks to the dedication and efficiency of its staff.

Ultimately, targets were achieved and even exceeded: €51.5 million sales, whereas we had set ourselves a symbolic target of €50 million, well above the roadmap figure announced in 2018 at the time of the IPO, and an EBITDA margin to be announced on 3 April, which should be over 15%, compared with 11.7% a year earlier!

The operational management of BIO-UV Group is now largely in the hands of Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon, acting Managing Director, who has been with me for the past five years and who also oversees Corelec, and Simon Marshall, who has been with the Group for more than three years as Deputy Managing Director, and who manages our Triogen subsidiary in Scotland and all of the Group's export activity.

Everyone in the team is intent on continuing to grow, both organically and externally,

and preparing the next stages of development. More than ever, we intend to focus on our strategic areas: recreation, wastewater recovery ("REUSE"), maritime, aquaculture and industry.

The challenges of water treatment and purification as well as demands for it are immense, vital and urgent! "

Financial calendar

Publications Dates FY 2022 results 3 April 2023 H1 2023 revenue 19 July 2023 H1 2023 results 20 September 2023 2023 annual revenue 24 January 2024 FY 2023 results 3 April 2024

Press release will be published after Euronext Paris market close.

About BIO-UV Group

Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.

Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has been granted the "Innovative Company" label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French "PEA-PME" investment scheme.

[1] by integrating Corelec over the full year 2022 (from 1 January to 31 December 2021)

[2]EBITDA: Earnings before depreciation and amortisation, net of reversals.

