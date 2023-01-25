The "Europe ELT Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ELT market in Europe is poised to grow by $4.31 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period.

The report on the ELT market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in ELT franchises, increasing focus from MNCs for ELT, and government initiatives supporting ELT.

The ELT market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

Institutional learners

Individual learners

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

This study identifies the increased use of game-based learning as one of the prime reasons driving the ELT market in Europe's growth during the next few years. Also, the rising importance of ELT at the preschool level and the rising implementation of cloud-based services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on ELT market in Europe covers the following areas:

ELT market in Europe sizing

ELT market in Europe forecast

ELT market in Europe industry analysis

Companies Mentioned:

Babbel GmbH

Benesse Holdings Inc.

Busuu Ltd.

digital publishing AG

Duolingo Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

Europass Teacher Academy SRL

inlingua International Ltd.

iTutorGroup Ltd.

Kaplan Inc.

Language and Training s.r.o.

Lingoda GmbH

Linguaphone Group Ltd.

Linguarama International Ltd.

Memrise Ltd.

Pearson plc

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Oy

Sprachcaffe Languages Plus

VivaLing

