San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - AN Global Consulting ("AN Global"), which helps its clients to buy or sell businesses in 15 countries and offers over 400 franchise opportunities, has announced the addition of its newest franchisee in San Antonio, Texas. Founder Avinash Nichkawde, a Chartered Accountant/International Business Consultant, states this is a significant expansion for AN Global, as only two months later, after onboarding at the company's headquarters in Dallas, the franchisee decided to open an additional four locations, also in San Antonio.

"We are proud of our franchisee's courage and of his determination to capitalize on an opportunity that will take him to a different level in business," says Avinash. "He represents everything that AN Global embodies: vision, creativity, and tenacity. We look forward to supporting him on his new career journey as a franchise owner in the months and years to come."

AN Global explains that franchises are a core part of its services, which focus on providing franchisees with access to an established brand, a strong business model, a turn-key operation, reduced risk, and no territory restrictions.

"After the success of our franchise program in 2022, we are preparing to present it to expo attendees around the world in 2023," says AN Global. "We have a full schedule that includes the Houston Expo from February 10-11, the International Franchise Expo London/UK from April 14-15, and the Sydney Expo in Australia from August 12-13, to name a few."

At the events, Avinash and other AN Global representatives will help attendees understand their business model, and they will share information about the costs, training, and support their program provides. They will also be networking with other franchisors and industry professionals and, when possible, conducting in-person interviews with interested candidates.

AN Global Consulting is an investment company whose six divisions include AN Global Franchise, Business Sales M&A, Consulting Services, Technology Solutions, Education & Training, and Business Migration. Founded by Avinash Nichkawde, AN Global works each day to be a globally trusted, leading brand that provides out-of-the-box customized solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

