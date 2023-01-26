The accelerated transformation and operational excellence of Eurotunnel, ElecLink and Europorte in their markets are bearing fruit

Financial year 2022:

Consolidated Group revenue totalled €1.606 billion in 2022, an increase of 107% at a constant exchange rate1 compared to 2021, a new all-time high since the Group's creation.

Eurotunnel: revenue up 63% to €1.049 billion, driven by the strong growth in Passenger Shuttle traffic and also Eurostar traffic which is five times the 2021 traffic.

Europorte: solid operational performance, with revenue up 5% to €137 million.

ElecLink: €420 million in revenue generated since 25 May 2022.

Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

Yann Leriche, Group CEO, said: "2022 has been a remarkable year for Getlink. The success of our customer-focused strategy and the successful commissioning of our ElecLink interconnector between France and Great Britain are enabling us to accelerate our growth. All the Group's entities, supported by the commitment of our teams, have delivered a record performance in the service of low-carbon transport

Q4 2022: business highlights

Group Publication of the Energy Sobriety Charter, aimed at strengthening the commitment to environmental excellence. Inclusion in the CAC SBT 1.5°, the new Euronext index which values large French companies which are committed to drastically reducing their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight Nearly 1.45 million trucks crossed the Channel on Le Shuttle Freight in 2022, confirming its status as market leader with 42.2% of the market in 2022. Success of the First offer with a targeted sample of Freight customers. Good progress of the unaccompanied service. Le Shuttle In 2022, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle transported more than 2.1 million passenger vehicles and confirmed its status as the leader on the Short Straits market with a car market share of 62.8% for the year, supported by active marketing actions. Eurotunnel Le Shuttle transported more than 100,000 tourist vehicles between Folkestone (UK) and Coquelles (France) during the holiday period at the end of the year, peaking at almost 25,000 cars between Friday 16 and Sunday 18 December. Solid performance in Q4 2022 with Eurotunnel revenue up 30% compared to 2021 at €248.4 million.

Europorte Revenue up 13% in Q4 to €36.4 million. Numerous commercial successes.

ElecLink Excellent operational performance since commissioning, with an availability rate of 90%. Revenue of €277.9 million in Q4, in a particularly volatile market.



__________________

1 All comparisons with 2021 are made at the average 2022 exchange rate of: £1=€1.168.

REVENUE: FULL YEAR

million 2022

unaudited 2021

restated* Change 2021

published** Exchange rate: £1 €1.168 €1.168 €1.167 Shuttle Services 732 477 53% 477 Railway Network 295 155 90% 155 Other revenues 22 12 83% 12 Sub-total Eurotunnel 1,049 644 63% 644 Europorte 137 130 5% 130 ElecLink 420 Revenue 1,606 774 107% 774

REVENUE: FOURTH QUARTER

million Q4 2022

unaudited Q4 2021

restated Change Q4 2021

published Shuttle Services 161.3 137.7 17% 138.9 Railway Network 81.5 49.8 64% 50.3 Other revenues 5.6 3.6 56% 3.7 Sub-total Eurotunnel 248.4 191.1 30% 192.9 Europorte 36.4 32.2 13% 32.2 ElecLink 277.9 Revenue 562.7 223.3 152% 225.1

* Restated using the average exchange rate for the 2022 financial year: £1 =€1.168

** Average exchange rate for the 2021 financial year: £1 =€1.167

A. Group

The Group's consolidated revenue amounts to €1.606 billion in 2022, an all-time high. This remarkable performance is driven by the ElecLink go-live as well as by the excellence of the two other businesses in their markets.

B. Eurotunnel

At €1.049 billion, Eurotunnel revenue saw an increase of 63% at a constant exchange rate, a level never before seen for this business.

Revenue from the Shuttle business increased by 53% to €732 million compared to 2021, in a context marked by the return of tourist traffic, thus confirming people's appetite for travel.

Revenue from the Railway Network saw a strong growth up to €295 million, thanks to the upturn in Eurostar traffic.

C. Europorte

Europorte revenue was up 5% in 2022 to €137 million.

EUROTUNNEL TRAFFIC: FULL YEAR

2022 2021 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 1,446,765 1,361,529 6% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles1 2,127,438 960,205 122% High speed passenger trains2 (Eurostar) Passengers 8,295,005 1,637,687 407% Rail freight trains3 Trains 1,488 1,654 -10%

EUROTUNNEL TRAFFIC: FOURTH QUARTER

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Variation Truck Shuttles Trucks 344,391 375,982 -8% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles1 466,419 328,190 42% High speed passenger trains2 (Eurostar) Passengers 2,400,825 992,774 142 Rail freight trains3 Trains 355 375 -5%

1Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

2Only passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are included in this table (excluding those who travel between Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Amsterdam, etc)

3 Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo on behalf of BRB, SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.

The strengths of the Shuttle ease, environmentally friendly, reliability, speed and frequency- remain popular for customers.

A. Eurotunnel Shuttles

Le Shuttle Freight:Le Shuttle Freight transported nearly 1.45 million trucks in 2022, confirming its place as market leader with 42.2% of the market during the year.

Le Shuttle PassengerWith 2,127,438 vehicles transported in 2022, Passenger traffic was more than two times higher than 2021, driven by the return of tourist traffic. Le Shuttle confirms its status as market leader on the Short Straits with a car market share of 62.8%.

B. Railway network

High speed passenger trainsIn 2022, Eurostar traffic was more than five times higher than in 2021 with nearly 8.3 million passengers transported.

Cross-Channel rail freightwas down 10% in 2022.

The Group's annual results will be published on Thursday 23 February before the markets open.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086, and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone, UK and Calais, France. Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing its smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 476 million people and 98 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the United Kingdom and continental Europe, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed through the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs between the UK and France. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to low-carbon services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO2 being released per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and land.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005802/en/

Contacts:

Getlink Contacts

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com



For investor enquiries contact

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com



For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny on +33 (0)6 4601 5286

Romain Dufour on +33(0)6 2000 3138