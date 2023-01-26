RoodMicrotec N.V. reports preliminary total income of EUR 16.5 million for 2022

The p reliminary total income for 2022 of EUR 16 .5 million exceed ed the outlook by EUR 0.9 million

Order book value increased by 19% compared to end of 2021

Cash position very healthy to support further growth





Deventer, January 26, 2023 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the unaudited preliminary total income for the financial year 2022. The unaudited preliminary total income for 2022 amounted to EUR 16.5 million, which is 14% higher than in 2021 (EUR 14.5 million) resulting in a second consecutive year with double-digit growth. Notably, this is the highest total income since 2000, and it shows that RoodMicrotec is focusing on the right fast-growing future-oriented markets. In the second half of 2022, the unaudited preliminary total income was EUR 9.2 million - an increase of 28% compared to the second half of 2021 (EUR 7.2 million). In 2022, the order book increased by 19% compared to the orders booked at the end of 2021, which is a good predictor for a steady quality of the services provided and a high satisfaction level of our customers.

"Again, we managed to outperform our expectations by focusing on our core business and services. In 2022, we saw significant increases in demand from our customers both for new products as well as for existing products", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. "We are very pleased with the overall development of the Company in 2022 and expecta further increase in total income for 2023. The excellent cash situation enables us to invest for future growth where necessary."

Throughout 2022, the Test Operations unit showed a strong increase, which was related to the excellent services provided by RoodMicrotec to its new and existing customers. The Supply Chain Management unit showed a limited increase in 2022 compared to last year. The sharp increase in the second half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2022 was due to a higher demand for existing products as well as the production ramp-up in the context of new long-term contracts. In 2022, the Qualification & Failure Analysis unit saw a decrease compared to 2021. However, the total income for the second half of 2022 was 9% higher than for the first half of 2022, which shows that new customer projects are now starting.

Total income peroperationalunit for the financial year 2022 compared to the financial year 2021:

(x € 1,000) FY 2022 FY 2021 Change Test Operations 10,034 7,938 +26% Supply Chain Management 3,533 3,364 +5% Qualification & Failure Analysis 2,980 3,230 -8% TOTAL 16,547 14,532 +14%

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income for 2023 to be in the range of EUR 17.0 million to EUR 17.5 million, with a profit before tax of 5-10%, and thus in line with the financial targets. The geopolitical situation in the world and the current energy crisis throughout Europe could have an impact on the Company's business. The Management is keeping a close eye on the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any potentially negative impact.

Audit

The financial data in this press release have not been audited.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses of the Board of Management and on the information currently available to the Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, conditions of the worldwide semiconductor industry, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

Financial calendar

April 13, 2023 Trading update quarter 1-2023 April 20, 2023 Publication annual report 2022 April 20, 2023 Conference call for media, analysts and shareholders June 6, 2023 Annual general meeting of shareholders July 20, 2023 Publication interim report 2023 July 20, 2023 Conference call for media, analysts and shareholders October 19, 2023 Trading update quarter 3-2023

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors.

RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany. For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com





Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com



This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

