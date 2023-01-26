Physitrack recruits top talent from Mercer to join Champion Health's leadership team

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) Physitrack PLC boosts its virtual-first Wellness management team and recruits Nick McClelland from Mercer to take on a new role as Chief Growth Officer of Champion Health with the objective of further accelerating the growth of Group's B2B Wellness division.

Nick McClelland will lead and build on Champion Health's sales team for B2B sales of Champion's rapidly growing Employee Wellbeing solution to Enterprises as well as further develop Group level business development to continue accelerating the growth of both Champion Health and the Physitrack Group.

Prior to joining Champion Health, Nick McClelland was Chief Growth Officer of Mercer UK, part of $82 billion market capitalisation global insurance giant Marsh McLennan, and prior to that led the commercial efforts of JLT Employee Benefits and Thompsons Online Benefits, which provided technology-led employee benefit and wellness solutions to Enterprises globally before both companies were acquired by Mercer.

Henrik Molin, CEO of Physitrack Group: "Nick is a key player in the UK Enterprise Wellness space and his wide network combined with his impressive track record for achieving sales growth with a dynamic sales force is a perfect fit for Champion Health and the wider Physitrack Group. His recruitment comes at the perfect time as we set out to continue to accelerate Champion's significant growth in the UK and elsewhere around the world."

Harry Bliss, CEO and co-founder of Champion Health: "We are thrilled to have Nick joining our team as our business continues to evolve into a global effort that already helps millions of employees and their families with their wellbeing. Our mission will be significantly aided by Nick's presence, and I am excited about what it will mean for our team, our customers and our stakeholders."

Nick McClelland: "It is a pleasure and privilege to join the Champion Health and the Physitrack Group team at such an exciting time in their journey. Champion Health is already having a significant impact in supporting organisational health and wellbeing, especially with their cutting edge wellbeing platform. I look forward to working with the team to drive further impact growth and scale."

Nick is set to commence in his new role on 1 February 2023.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack: +46 (0) 707 46 44 21

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare Technology - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual-first Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/ and https://championhealth.co.uk/ Introduction to Champion Health's world-leading Employee Wellness platform: https://vimeo.com/734304980/4a4ce7abfe (1.02 minutes)

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack. info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399

