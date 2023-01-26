DJ Board Change

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Board Change 26-Jan-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arix Bioscience plc

Board Change

London, 26 January 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, today announces Dr Benny Soffer, Non-Executive Director, will step down from the Board on 31 January 2023 in order to spend more time on his other business interests.

Peregrine Moncreiffe, Chairman of Arix, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Benny for the support he has shown to the Company since joining the Board last year and wish him well in his future endeavours."

For more information, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

