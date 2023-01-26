Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro To Attend Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in India

SARNIA, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2023("Aduro" or the "Company") (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics, and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is excited to announce its attendance at the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS) 2023, scheduled for February 10-12 in Lucknow. The conference, which is a flagship event for the Government of Uttar Pradesh, India, will bring together policy makers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, think-tanks, and political and government leadership from across the globe to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.



UPGIS 2023 will feature sector-specific knowledge sessions, cross-border investment commitments, and an innovation exhibition. Aduro will be showcasing its HydrochemolyticTM technology for plastic upcycling, a next-generation chemical recycling technology that is a solution to the growing plastic waste problem and a catalyst for economic growth. Moreover, Aduro will conduct one-on-one meetings with government agencies, business representatives, strategic partners, and interested investors.

"We are thrilled to attend the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, as it presents us with an opportunity to introduce the unique story of Aduro to a new and diverse group of potential partners and investors," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. "Being the most populated state in India, Uttar Pradesh is an ideal location for us to introduce our HydrochemolyticTM technology for plastic upcycling. We are well-positioned to continue our growth in 2023 and beyond, and we look forward to having one-on-one meetings with potential stakeholders to discuss how our technology can make a positive impact in the region."

As a signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate change, India is working to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and addressing the growing plastic waste problem. India generates 8.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, with a waste collection rate of 70%-80%, a lack of source segregation, and inadequate infrastructure for sorting. The state of Uttar Pradesh, being the country's most populated state and third largest economy, has a projected population of 230 million people. There is a great interest and need for innovative solutions to address the growing plastic waste problem in India, especially as per capita plastic waste generation has almost doubled over the last five years. All these unique attributes contribute to the high potential demand for Aduro's next-generation solution for waste plastic upcycling and makes Aduro's attendance at UPGIS very opportune and timely.

About Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit2023 (UPGIS 2023) is a flagship investment event organized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Scheduled for February 10-12, 2023, in Lucknow, the summit will bring together policy makers, business leaders, and government officials from around the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. UPGIS 2023 aligns with the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy and aims to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy within the next five years. With over 10,000 delegates from more than 20 countries expected to participate, UPGIS 2023 will serve as a platform for business networking and knowledge sharing.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologiesis a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO

ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 604-362-7011

Investor Cubed Inc.

Neil Simon, CEO

nsimon@investor3.ca

+ 1 647 258 3310

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a884cb0-4bad-40a3-8930-724041e424bb