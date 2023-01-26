Mobile Lads, Corp.: Relai Neuro CEO Appointed as Interim CEO to Avail Scientific

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / MOBILE LADS CORP, doing business as AVAIL SCIENTIFIC ("AVAIL") / (OTC PINK:MOBO) is pleased to announce Dr. James Thompson will be appointed as Interim CEO of Avail Scientific. This appointment follows Avail's January 10th, 2023 announcement of having signed a Letter of Intent that outlined the terms for the acquisition of Relai Neuro at which Dr. Thompson is currently CEO.

Dr. Thompson's professional experience in neurological testing and analytics, his work in founding, growing, and consulting with medical technology companies, and his passion for the mental health space will be instrumental in guiding Avail Scientific's pursuit of supporting psychedelic medicine research and treatments through neurological testing, data analytics, and data management.

Dr. Thompson states, "I am excited to help lead Avail Scientific. One of my first goals will be to build out our management team as well as to establish key strategic partnerships over the next few months in order to position us to achieve our collective mission."

Current CEO, Michael Paul will retain his role as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avail. "We are excited to have Dr. Thompson take on the Interim CEO role at Avail as it aligns itself with Relai Neuro to become a much stronger single company. We are confident that Dr. Thompson can help drive the company toward its goal of becoming a world leader in the development of psychedelic therapeutics for the treatment of addiction & mental health issues," said Michael Paul.

Relai Neuro provides neurological testing and data management to rehab and mental health treatment centers in Florida.

MOBILE LADS' mandate is to support psychedelic medicine research and treatments through neurological testing, data analytics, and data management.

RelaiNeuro - www.relaineuro.com

About Avail Scientific

Avail Scientific is working to facilitate a medical and social revolution of the current pharmacological therapies for addiction and the underlying causes by providing evidence-based diagnostic and data acquisition programs. These substances can be used as both treatment for addiction and as preventative therapy by addressing the health challenges underlying substance abuse.

We are building a platform to both educate and equip healthcare professionals with the data to use these therapeutic tools efficiently. Our objective is to treat this medical condition and prove out rehabilitation and preventative therapy programs with our partners in healthcare communities, both local and globally.

Avail Scientific is positioned to become a global leader in eliminating the needless suffering that surrounds addiction and mental health issues by providing effective data and patient monitoring to validate their efficacy.

Contact:

aware@availscientific.com

