KellyOCG earns recognition as a John Deere "Partner-level Supplier"

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting business of Kelly, has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2022 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. The Troy, Mich.-based company was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during a virtual ceremony held on January 25, 2022.





KellyOCG is a supplier of Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions to John Deere's operation in the US and Canada.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

