LA Kings Partner With Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Blood Drive in Celebration of National Blood Donor Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, AEG's LA Kings have partnered with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to host a series of blood drives on January 3, 5, 14 and 19 before every Kings' home game at Crypto.com Arena.

Participating AEG employees and fans donated a total of 80 units of blood during the drives. Anyone who participated received two tickets to the Kings game on the evening of their donation, plus two tickets to a future Kings game.

"Maintaining adequate blood supplies is vital to public health and the LA Kings are proud to partner with CHLA on this important initiative," shared Jen Pope, SVP, Community and Hockey Development for the LA Kings. "Every donation has the potential to aid three CHLA patients in need, and with the support of our fans, we are very happy that we can help make a difference."

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, offering acclaimed care to children from across the world, the country, and the greater Southern California region. Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region and is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals. To learn more about CHLA, please click here.



