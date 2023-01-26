Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - WS Capital Series Fund LLC (WS Capital), whose investment portfolio includes high growth, private corporate entities as well as alternative assets in equipment leasing, has closed a real estate transaction for a Chicago-based restaurant group. WS Capital states that the closing was done in concert with the Small Business Administration and a national, non-bank lender.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of this transaction because the real estate is in a prime location and features a Cabo cantina-type of concept," says Tom Signorelli, owner of WS Capital. "It is our first closing for our client, a proven operator that understands the landscape well, and it should pave the way for additional facilities."

The announcement comes only a few weeks after the rollout of WS Capital's latest division, which focuses on leasing aircraft and marine assets. The company seeks to fill a niche for smaller operators that want to offer flexible financing plans to non-owner flyers. WS Capital says that the equipment leasing division is doing well and is working with businesses that would like to finance assets in the $3MM-$9MM range.

"This is an exciting time for us, as we are working to capitalize on the momentum we have built, particularly in the last few months, when we closed two healthcare properties in California and Florida," WS Capital states. "We are also partnering with an operator in the Marcellus Basin to lay approximately 18 oil/natural gas wells in the ground. It is all part of our vision for our company in 2023: to diversify our portfolio with assets from around the United States and to provide value for our clients."

WS Capital Series Fund, LLC's mission is to ensure that its clients are able to not only operate but flourish amidst the uncertainties and fluctuations of the financial space. WS Capital is known for the dedication and support it gives its clients through its team of vetted, highly experienced financial experts. WS Capital provides funding products that are efficient, creative, approachable, and flexible, and its commitment to speed and detail means it serves a broad client base with equal attention and diligence. WS Capital remains committed to efficiently addressing the commercial credit needs of middle-market borrowers and investors.

