Actusnews Wire
DON'T NOD: INFORMATION ON 2022 REVENUE AND RESULTS

Paris, January 26, 2023 - DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games. announces its publication agenda for 2022 consolidated results. These publications will be an opportunity to review the news of the studio, its strategy, and its development prospects.

EventsDates
2022 revenueThursday 30 March 2023 - before Euronext market opening
2022 consolidated resultsMonday 17 April 2023 - after Euronext market closing
SFAF meetingTuesday 18 April 2023 - 10:00 am


This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD
Oskar Guilbert
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît Gisbert-Mora
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78234-26012023_cp_dne_calendrier_communication_ra2022_vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
