Regulatory News:
MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), announces today its financial calendar for FY 2022 and FY 2023.
Financial calendar: MEMSCAP
Event
Planned Date
Financial earnings for FY 2022
March 29, 2023
Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2023
April 27, 2023
|
Annual general meeting of shareholders
May 2023
Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2023
July 26, 2023
Financial earnings for HY 2023
August 31, 2023
Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2023
October 25, 2023
Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2023
January 24, 2024
About MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005659/en/
Contacts:
For more information, please contact:
Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com