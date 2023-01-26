The "Germany Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Germany is in a dire state, with output now expected to shrink by 3.2% in real terms in 2022 (down from the previous estimate of a 1.6% fall).

This industry has been severely impacted by economic headwinds caused by the ongoing energy crisis, high construction materials costs, rising inflation, and labor shortages. The industry is expected to further shrink by 3.5% next year; the fall in the number of building permits issued, and the increase in project cancellations in the residential sector amid rising interest rates and higher cost of borrowing, point to a period of continued weakness.

According to the Destatis, the total number of building permits issued fell by 10.7% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2022, with a fall in both residential and non-residential building permits. There has also been a decline in new construction orders in civil engineering in recent quarters.

Assuming that there is an improvement on the energy supply front and the economy improves, construction output is expected to pick up from 2024, supported by investments in the transport, renewable energy, housing, and manufacturing sectors. In July 2022, the government approved the country's renewable energy expansion plan, under which it aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its total electricity mix to at least 80% by 2030.

In October 2022, the government announced a plan to cut carbon emissions by 65% (compared to the 1990 levels) by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2045. This commitment was made as part of the EUR2.5 billion ($2.6 billion) "Territorial Just Transition" programmes of the European Union (EU), to help four German regions transition to climate neutrality

Scope

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in Germany, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

