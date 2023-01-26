Hickory, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Payment.Software is pleased to announce a recent addition to its array of payment processing and cash discount services. This new service will use Payment.Software's plug-in technique to help merchants, in-person and online, charge credit card fees with their payment gateway. The founder of Payment.Software, Jason Reid, wishes for the new service to further the Payment.Software mission of aiding businesses with their money matters.

The company recognizes a law that requires specific guidelines to be met if a business means to charge a credit card fee. "All the time, with online businesses which need the payment gateway, we see that gateways will not allow these payments to go through," says founder Jason Reid.

The company has witnessed businesses try and charge credit card fees without success. "Online, many gateways that provide credit card processing don't know how to give access to that portal," claims the company's founder, Jason Reid. "We have figured out a back-end plug-in method where we can work through that problem to make it legitimate."

Payment.Software has developed its own solution to the problem-a company-designed method for the plug-in that is entirely legitimate. Through the plug-in, the company aims to streamline the credit card fee process for businesses looking to charge them.

"We figured out a plug-in that businesses can use, where they can accept that convenience fee," claims Reid. "This will allow the payment to go through the gateway right into the merchant's account." This plug-in is also compatible with scheduling tools like Amelia, which many appointment-based business uses.

Payment.Software claims that anyone can figure this out so long as they know how to use a plug-in. As a company that also helps businesses in charging a convenience fee, Payment.Software has an invested interest in saving businesses money.

Payment.Software also offers businesses other tools, such as Clover machines, Deja Vu, Pax, and several other types of Point Of Sale Systems. The company has often worked with high-risk merchants, like those selling health supplements. Another recent service they have added in the last few months is helping merchants legitimately install cash discounts. Similar to its credit card fee service, this practice also serves as a way for businesses to withstand an inflationary market.

Now the company has begun focusing on helping businesses under economic pressure to charge credit card fees. "Instead of raising the price of products, these fees are meant to be the perfect way for businesses to hedge against inflation."

Payment.Software is a payment processing company that offers merchants and businesses products like Clover machines. They are recently focused on helping businesses legitimately install cash discounts and charge credit card processing fees. Through these practices, the company aims to help enterprises charge money to hedge against inflation.

Learn more about Payment.Software at their website https://payment.software/about-us/ and by emailing Jason Reid at Jason@Payment.Software

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152626