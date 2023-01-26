

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $135.5 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $120.9 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $331.9 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.03 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $135.5 Mln. vs. $120.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



