Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Attend WISPAMERICA Louisville

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 60GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, is pleased to announce its plans to attend WISPAMERICA Louisville.

Representatives from Peraso will attend the show in Louisville, Kentucky, March 6 - 9, 2023 where they will connect with customers and other industry leaders to explore new opportunities and discuss Peraso's suite of mmWave solutions for fixed wireless access (FWA) and 5G customer-premises equipment (CPE).

"We are excited about attending this year's WISPAMERICA tradeshow, as it is the perfect event to discuss and showcase our capabilities, along with our fully-integrated solutions across the mmWave spectrum," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Not only is Peraso one of the only providers of solutions for all mmWave communication bands (24GHz - 71GHz), we are also a leading provider to the multi-gigabit 60GHz fixed wireless access (FWA) space with our X720 chipset and PERSPECTUS 60 mmWave modules. We anticipate a very strong reception at the show and look forward to exploring new opportunities in several strategic markets."

Peraso has been a pioneer of high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for more than decade. The Company's fully integrated, unlicensed 60GHz and licensed 5G solutions play a pivotal role in the FWA market, as demand for this technology continues to grow.

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should send an email to tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

