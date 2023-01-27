Sage Park: SP Orian LLC, A Premier American Manufacturer of Textile Floor Coverings, Today Announced Two Major Additions to Its Sales and Marketing Team

ANDERSON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / "We are pleased to announce that Jenny (Rogers) Alton has joined the organization as our new Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing" said Scott Dahl, SP Orian's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Jenny has incredible experiences and successes within the floor covering industry and she will be an integral part of the management team."

"I am excited to lead the Sales and Marketing team as Orian continues its transformation," said Alton. "Providing the ultimate experience to the customer in terms of products and services has always been my focus and I look forward to building upon Orian's excellent reputation."

Jenny Alton has more than 20 years' experience in floor coverings, with pivotal cross-functional roles in areas such as communication, marketing, sales and overall P&L management. She began her career at Shaw Industries, transitioning to J & J Flooring, and then led teams at both Balta US and JLA Home, significantly growing those businesses and becoming a top-tier contributor to their successes.

Additionally, SP Orian announced that Paul Rutherford has joined their Sales Team as Senior Vice President, West-Midwest Region. Paul has extensive floor covering experience, successfully managing accounts for such companies as Shaw Industries, J & J Flooring, Feizy, and Kane Carpets.

"This is an exciting time for SP Orian," said Dahl. "Jenny and Paul are well-respected industry veterans and bring energy, experience and drive to complement the new SP Orian, 45 years in the making."

About SP Orian LLC

Orian is a creative and innovative leader in the textile floor-covering industry. Strategically located in Anderson, South Carolina since 1979, the Company manufactures decorative area and scatter rugs. Operating out of its state-of-the-art facility, Orian also manufactures its own color batches and extrusions of polypropylene yarn for weaving, finishing, packaging, and distribution. The Company is committed to building a better America by creating high quality rugs and yarns manufactured in the USA using U.S. and globally sourced components.

CONTACT:

Julie Weaver

(864) 772-3256

Julie.weaver@orianrugs.com

SOURCE: Sage Park

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736901/SP-Orian-LLC-A-Premier-American-Manufacturer-of-Textile-Floor-Coverings-Today-Announced-Two-Major-Additions-to-Its-Sales-and-Marketing-Team