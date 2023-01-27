Anzeige
Freitag, 27.01.2023

Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January-December 2022 to be published on February 16, 2023

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January-December 2022 to be published on February 16, 2023

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release January-December 2022 on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The release will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 3:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and conference call

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 3:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424

US: +1 786 697 3501

Password: Vaisala Q4

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.

More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com, twitter.com/VaisalaGroup, linkedin.com/vaisala


