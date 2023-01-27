Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Invitation: Sobi's Q4 and FY 2022 report

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi plans to publish its report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on 8 February 2023 at 08:00 CET.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session on the same day at 13:00 CET.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please register here after which the dial-in details will be made available to you. This is a new system and process so please register in due time.

Sobi®

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2021, revenue amounted to SEK 15.5 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3704163/1807672.pdf Invitation Sobi's Q4 and FY 2022 report

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-sobis-q4-and-fy-2022-report-301732267.html