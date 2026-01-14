Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
13.01.26 | 09:01
31,500 Euro
+0,64 % +0,200
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
14.01.2026 11:18 Uhr
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Invitation: Sobi's Q4 and FY 2025 report

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi plans to publish its report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 on 5 February 2026 at 08:00 CET.

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 13:00 CET, 12:00 GMT, and 07:00 EST. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13
For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

