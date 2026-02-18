

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SWOBY) on Wednesday said it is hosting its Capital Markets Day, today, where the biopharma company plans to outline a new mid-term ambition to reach SEK 55 billion in revenue by 2030, effectively doubling current revenue, while targeting an adjusted EBITA margin in the upper 30% range of sales.



The company said growth will be driven by six major launches, continued strong performance of strategic products and ongoing international expansion.



Among the key products expected to drive growth through 2030 are Altuvoct, Gamifant, Aspaveli and Tryngolza, along with NASP and pozdeutinurad, spanning haematology, immunology and specialty care.



The company will also update peak sales expectations, forecasting the haemophilia A franchise, including Altuvoct and Elocta, to exceed SEK 10 billion, Aspaveli to generate between SEK 7 billion and SEK 10 billion, Gamifant in HLH between SEK 5 billion and SEK 7 billion, NASP between SEK 4 billion and SEK 6 billion, and Tryngolza, pozdeutinurad and Gamifant in IDS each to exceed SEK 10 billion at peak.



Research and development expenses are expected to remain between 11% and 14% of annual sales through 2030.



