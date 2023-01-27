EQS-News: Go North Group AB / Key word(s): Bond

Go North Group AB (publ) announces its intention to voluntarily redeem its outstanding secured bonds due 2025



Gothenburg 27 January 2023



Go North Group AB (publ) announces its intention to voluntarily redeem its outstanding secured bonds due 2025 Go North Group AB (publ) (the "Company") announces its intention to exercise its right to make an early redemption of its outstanding bonds maturing in July 2025 (ISIN: SE0018040867) (the "Outstanding Bonds"), in accordance with Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the terms and conditions of the Outstanding Bonds. The redemption date will be 3 March 2023 (the "Redemption Date") and the redemption amount for each Outstanding Bond shall be the applicable call option amount (being 102.00 per cent. of the nominal amount of the Outstanding Bonds), plus accrued but unpaid interest. The redemption amount will be paid to the bondholders holding Outstanding Bonds on the relevant record date (being 24 February 2023). The Company's obligation to redeem the Outstanding Bonds on the Redemption Date is conditional upon the successful issue prior to the Record Date of the Issuer's senior secured callable floating rate bond issue in an initial amount of up to SEK 350,000,000 (the "New Bonds"), as well as disbursement of the net proceeds from the issue of the New Bonds. Subject to the above, the Outstanding Bonds will be de-listed from Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market (Freiverkehr) in connection with the Redemption Date. For more information, please contact: Johan Hallenby, CEO/Founder

Tel: +46 735 070707

Mail: johan.hallenby@gonorth.co Information: This information is information that Go North Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:30 CET on 27 January 2023. About Go North: Go North Group AB (publ), acquiring and scaling Amazon FBA brands and has in just over half a year built a portfolio of 30 brands, diversified across a variety of Amazon categories, ranging from pets, sports and outdoors to kitchen supplies. In parallel, Go North has now built a team of nearly 50 people, with several key hires coming with Amazon Aggregators and marketplace experience, spread across Europe the US, and Asia. Continued investments in technology and data are business critical and within the Go North DNA, to ensure strengthening our processes, make data-driven and informed decisions to create future repeatable and scalable profit growth for the group. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

