Freitag, 27.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Auftragslawine erwartet! Behördenzwang eröffnet High-Level-Spekulation!
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ 
Frankfurt
27.01.23
08:02 Uhr
15,400 Euro
+0,100
+0,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.01.2023 | 15:42
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 27

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 26.95p per share, together with a special dividend of 8.30p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 2 March 2023, the dividends will be paid on 8 March 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 February 2023. The ex-dividend date is 9 February 2023. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 23 February 2023.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Tel 0131 220 0733)

27 January 2023

© 2023 PR Newswire
