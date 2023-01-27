Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 26.95p per share, together with a special dividend of 8.30p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 2 March 2023, the dividends will be paid on 8 March 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 February 2023. The ex-dividend date is 9 February 2023. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 23 February 2023.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Tel 0131 220 0733)

27 January 2023