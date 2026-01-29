Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
29.01.26 | 08:16
19,300 Euro
+0,52 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 15:18 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final dividend of 32.50p per share, together with a special dividend of 12.00p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2025.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 5 March 2026, the dividends will be paid on 9 March 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 February 2026. The ex-dividend date is 5 February 2026. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections should be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 19 February 2026.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Tel 0131 220 0733)

29 January 2026


