Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final dividend of 32.50p per share, together with a special dividend of 12.00p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2025.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 5 March 2026, the dividends will be paid on 9 March 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 February 2026. The ex-dividend date is 5 February 2026. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections should be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 19 February 2026.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Tel 0131 220 0733)

29 January 2026