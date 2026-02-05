Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 10:48 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 4 February 2026 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,810.15p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,858.70p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.2%. There are currently 79,388,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

5 February 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
