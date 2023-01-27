Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Fundata Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of the Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards for 2022. The eleventh anniversary of the annual A+ Awards was celebrated at Toronto's Globe and Mail Centre on January 26, 2023. Awards were presented to 62 companies representing a total of 362 Canadian investment funds.

The FundGrade A+ Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance incorporating up to 10 years of history. The FundGrade A+ Award provides investors, advisors, and fund managers with a single, reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating that is completely quantitative.

"The A+ Award-winning funds and managers receiving the 2022 awards once again join a very elite group," said Janny Vincent, President and CEO of Fundata Canada Inc. "The 362 winning funds represent only about 6 percent of the eligible mutual funds and 7 percent of eligible ETFs tracked by Fundata," she added.

Receiving the A+ Award for 2022 were 179 mutual funds, 85 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), 95 segregated funds, and 3 Responsible Investing funds.

The FundGrade A+ Rating uses a score-based calculation to arrive at a grade-point average that ranks investment funds to determine the annual "best-of-the-best" ratings. The top-performing funds with a responsible investing mandate were honoured separately, with a winner from each of the Equity, Balanced, and Fixed Income categories.

Canadian mutual funds have about $1.8 trillion combined in assets under management. With some 3,500 distinct mutual funds from over 300 suppliers, mutual fund investors can choose from over 30,000 fund variations in series and clones to suit every investment need.

The ETF universe also continued to attract new investment, with $339 billion in assets under management at the end of 2022. In addition, fund sponsors added 82 distinct new ETFs in 2022. Investors can now choose from 1,047 ETFs in the Canadian marketplace as Canada's ETF providers continue to innovate.

"With such as a large and diversified product universe managing an immense amount of Canadians' wealth, reliable performance data and truly objective ratings are essential for investors, their advisors, and for portfolio managers," said Ms. Vincent. Since 2012, the A+ Awards have been accepted as an industry standard to fill that need. "Congratulations to all the FundGrade A+ Award winners on a job well done," she added.

For more information and a complete list of the funds receiving the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating for the calendar year 2022, please visit www.fundgradeawards.com.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada. Our database contains data on over 40,000 investment fund products. Fundata provides customized data feeds, top-shelf analytics, cutting-edge software tools, and seamless hosted web solutions for fund companies, back office systems, investment planners, banks, trust companies, resellers and redistributors, and online, print, and broadcast media channels.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

The FundGrade A+ Rating identifies funds that have been consistent FundGrade A-Grade performers over the past calendar year. It's the only objective rating system available in the market that's based solely on risk-adjusted performance history and that takes into account the consistency with which a fund is ranked at the top of its CIFSC class.

