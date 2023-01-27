Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Auftragslawine erwartet! Behördenzwang eröffnet High-Level-Spekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
27.01.2023 | 16:25
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly Factsheet

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly Factsheet

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly Factsheet 27-Jan-2023 / 14:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Factsheet

The Company announces that its factsheet as at 31 December 2022 is now available to view and download on the Company's website at:

https://www.chelvertonam.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Chelverton-UK-Dividend-Trust-PLC-Factsheet-December-2022.pdf

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: PFU 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 219052 
EQS News ID:  1545715 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545715&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2023 09:54 ET (14:54 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.