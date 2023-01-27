DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly Factsheet

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Factsheet

The Company announces that its factsheet as at 31 December 2022 is now available to view and download on the Company's website at:

https://www.chelvertonam.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Chelverton-UK-Dividend-Trust-PLC-Factsheet-December-2022.pdf

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

