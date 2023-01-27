London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Design and product company, Bros&Co, has unveiled an exciting new design framework that makes it possible for companies to achieve net-zero emissions. Dubbed the Carbon Method, this innovative approach quantifies emissions through a digital card system, allowing companies to make their products and services as sustainable as possible right from the design stage.





The Carbon Method is a game-changer for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Until now, companies have only been able to set broad targets for reductions in their carbon emissions. But, with the Carbon Method, companies can now quantify the emissions related to every activity, from the design stage to transportation and delivery, giving them a clear and actionable blueprint to reach net-zero.

"We believe designers are capable of bridging the gap between the existing world and a world which benefits from a secure and stable ecological future," says co-founder Gurmit Singh Shakhon. "Designers have the unique ability to imagine a world which is both inspiring and achievable."

The Carbon Method supplements existing design processes, elevating the carbon agenda, and bringing it into the fabric of the design process. It also enables companies to compare various alternatives on the basis of quantifiable data, so they can make informed decisions about what is best for the environment.

"By putting this data into the hands of designers who are designing products and services, we can change the way things are created so that companies are prioritizing not just their bottom lines, but their customers and this planet on which we live," says Amardeep Singh Shakhon.

The launch of the Carbon Method couldn't be more opportune as consumers are becoming increasingly aware of sustainability, and businesses must take action to achieve net-zero to thrive. Governments are also putting pressure on companies to reduce their carbon or pay higher taxes. The Carbon Method is the solution that companies have been waiting for, providing them with the tools they need to achieve net-zero emissions and create a sustainable future for all.

About Bros&Co

At Bros&Co, a team of global designers come together to tackle one of the most pressing issues of our time: sustainability. As a design studio driven by a mission to create environmentally friendly products, services, and business operations for their clients, they are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible. With a focus on a carbon neutral future, Bros&Co challenges their designers to rise to the challenge and lead the way in sustainable design.

