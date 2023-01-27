Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Dinamic IP Holdings Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company, 1389495 B.C. Ltd., ("Subco") and Atelier Meats Corp. ("Atelier") have completed their previously announced amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") forming 1395992 B.C. Ltd. which is the amalgamated entity of the Company and Subco ("Amalco"). The Amalgamation was completed and made effective on January 13, 2023 after receiving the requisite approvals including those of the shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on January 5, 2023 (the "Meeting").

The Meeting was held, in part, to deliver the requisite financial statements, together with the auditors report of the Company, fix and appoint the directors of the Company, appoint the Company's auditors and approve the Amalgamation, all as more particularly set in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") that was mailed to shareholders as of the record date of December 15, 2022. Copies of the Circular for the Meeting were filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. At the Meeting, all resolutions were passed by the shareholders of the Company with the requisite approvals. A total of 16,557,094 common shares were voted at the Meeting either in person or by proxy, representing approximately 24.89% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The Amalgamation was structured as a three-cornered amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) ("BCBCA"), pursuant to which Subco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atelier was incorporated solely for the purposes of the Amalgamation, amalgamated with the Company and continued as Amalco, a corporation existing under the BCBCA, with the result being that Amalco is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atelier. As part of the Amalgamation, each holder of common shares in the Company received one (1) common share in the capital of Atelier for each 33.26 shares of the Company they currently held. New share certificates of Atelier have been issued to the shareholders of the Company and can be obtained by contacting the Company. No further action is required by shareholders of the Company to receive their shares of Atelier.

The Company has begun the process to make an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, under National Policy 11-206 - Process for Cease to be a Reporting Issuer Applications to cease to be a reporting issuer in its reporting jurisdictions ("Order Sought"). If the Order Sought is granted, the Company will cease to be a reporting issuer in its reporting jurisdictions.

Pursuant to the Amalgamation, a Notice Of Change In Corporate Structure pursuant to Section 4.9 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations has also been filed on SEDAR.

Additional information relating to the Company and other public filings, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information Contact

Dinamic IP Holdings Inc.

Jonathan Gilbert

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: jongilb36@gmail.com

Atelier Meats Corp.

Leighton Bocking

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: Info@ateliermeats.com

