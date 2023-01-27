Migom Bank is an established digital bank. Recently, the company has announced its initiatives to expand through partnering with other financial institutions.

Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Migom Bank Ltd., announced that it is seeking new partnerships with European banks to drive innovation in neobanking, digital finance, and fast cross-border payments.

Migom aims to bridge the gaps in global banking by building a network of financial institutions and affiliated businesses to provide seamless integration of traditional regulated banking with innovative fintech solutions. The bank offers a full range of services to both companies and individuals and positions itself as a digital banking pioneer.

Despite recent allegations related to the closure of another competitive bank where Migom was among investors and shareholders, the bank's expansion plans continue. The bank's management claims that the allegations are false and that they will oppose them while continuing to build synergistic partnerships and solving the problem of underbanked markets.

The bank's President, Thomas Schaetti, has a background in equity trading, M&A and international wealth management and has worked for a variety of Swiss, Liechtenstein, German, and Austrian private commercial banks and other financial institutions. He has stated that Migom Bank is dedicated to providing top-quality financial services to customers and will continue to operate with transparency and integrity.

In conclusion, Migom Bank is a fully licensed financial institution and has been granted the necessary approvals and permissions to operate as a bank by the relevant regulatory agencies in the countries where it is present. Through strategic partnerships, the bank plans to offer competitive interest rates and additional products and services. The bank's regulatory information is available on its website.

Migom is a digital bank that caters to the needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs operating internationally, particularly those in underbanked regions. As a fully licensed global bank, Migom offers a variety of e-banking services and a fast onboarding process for clients from all over the world.

Furthermore, the bank's compliance procedures are designed to facilitate international operations and are in line with EU regulations. Migom also offers a mobile app for easy management of banking cards and payments, as well as exclusive services for cryptocurrency investments and payments. The app allows for easy conversion between cryptocurrency and fiat currencies, enabling seamless transactions between accounts.

