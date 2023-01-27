Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Mining Investor Resources Media Ltd. (miningIr.com) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth M10 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.





Visit Us at Booth M10 at VRIC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6193/152742_88bed3e844632b4a_002full.jpg

"We are entering a new era of de-globalization. The trust that allowed for global trade over the last 30 years has shifted irreversibly and countries are now scrambling to secure supplies of natural resources as a matter of national security. As a result, demand for key resources, will skyrocket. We have gathered over 300 companies that are exploring for and producing these natural resources so investors can position themselves accordingly," said Jay Martin, Host of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

About MiningIR

Mining Investor Resource Media Ltd. (MiningIR.com) is focused on providing an online junior mining investor experience. The mining media portal provides corporate mining and resource news, videos, and information company profiles on the resource sector companies.

For more information visit the MiningIR website at www.miningir.com

MiningIR gives the investor a platform to receive news feeds and alerts on either desktop or mobile devices. With a growing subscriber base, our corporate clients are assured an audience of accredited investors viewing their company information, mining projects and breaking news.

MiningIR.com clients keep their investors up to date using emails and we draw our investor audience daily to MiningIR.com to view featured mining companies, watch corporate videos giving insight into developments of their company projects and global wide news feeds.

