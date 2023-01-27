Intuitive Health: Combined ER and Urgent Care Pioneer Reflects on Successful Year

Intuitive Health Reflects on Growth, Leadership and Programs

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / The industry-leading provider of the combined emergency room and urgent care under one roof model, Intuitive Health, announces an exceptional year of growth through extensive leadership advancement, healthcare facility openings and brand development. The success of the past 12 months substantiates Intuitive Health's effectiveness in creating and operating its full-service ER and urgent care model, simplifying how patients find, receive and are charged for care. In addition, the proven model increases its partner healthcare system's patient access to care, market share, revenue streams and cultivates stronger patient relationships.

Intuitive Health was founded on the mission to improve healthcare for patients by determining the appropriate level of care based on the patient's symptoms, not the type of facility they receive care from. Patients are only billed for the care they receive (emergency or urgent care), which significantly reduces medical bills and unnecessary ER utilization. Its commitment to transparent medical billing and its exceptional customer service program, backed by industry-leading ratings, has attracted some of the largest healthcare systems in America. As 2023 begins, Intuitive Health has partnered with 14 healthcare systems in nine states with 19 open locations serving over 500k patients annually.



"Intuitive Health's growth this past year illustrates how essential dual emergency room and urgent care services are to patients and providers. In today's consumer-driven healthcare environment, combining emergent and nonemergent services under one roof strengthens the access to care in communities nationwide," said Thom Herrmann, chief executive officer of Intuitive Health. "By integrating services, we manage patient flow better and have established the most efficient care delivery available. As a result, Intuitive Health facilities are the gold standard for healthcare consumerism, providing better patient care and outcomes while saving patients, payors and businesses millions of dollars each year."

Intuitive Health's 2022 highlights include:

Facility Openings and Announcements

Continuing its efforts to build and operate combined ER and urgent care facilities across the United States, Intuitive Health celebrated the opening of four new centers with leading healthcare systems.



New facility openings include:

In partnership with The University of Oklahoma, OU Health opened its first OU Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care in Yukon, Oklahoma.

HonorHealth opened HonorHealth Complete Care in Surprise, Arizona.

Presbyterian Healthcare Services opened its fourth PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care - Isleta/Rio Bravo in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Baptist Health opened its first Baptist Health ER & Urgent Care in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Partnership announcements for new facility builds include:

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health will open its first Virginia Mason Franciscan Health ER and Urgent Care in Washington.

University of Florida Health will open three UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Centers in New Kings, Lane Avenue and Baymeadows with UF Health Jacksonville.

Bayhealth will open its first Bayhealth Total Care in Delaware.

Center of Excellence Awards

Intuitive Health launched its Center of Excellence awards, recognizing its facilities that exceed extremely rigorous metrics and have demonstrated the highest performance in the healthcare industry. Designed to help facilities create a culture of excellence among employees, these centers provide a better patient experience due to the implementation of high-quality operational processes and workflow solutions.



Intuitive Health has three different award categories:

Center of Excellence Award - represents the highest accolade achievable by facilities with excellent NPS results, door-to-door times, quality clinical excellence, safety of care, operational efficiency, social media reputation and team engagement.

- represents the highest accolade achievable by facilities with excellent NPS results, door-to-door times, quality clinical excellence, safety of care, operational efficiency, social media reputation and team engagement. Intuitive Way Award - showcases the top facilities demonstrating dedication to Intuitive Health's mission and values; they have achieved at least one Center of Excellence Award qualification.

- showcases the top facilities demonstrating dedication to Intuitive Health's mission and values; they have achieved at least one Center of Excellence Award qualification. Up and Comer Award - recognizes newer Intuitive Health facilities less than 18 months old that have demonstrated high marks in quality of care and patient satisfaction.

Monetize Summit

Jay Woody, MD, FACEP, ABEM-chief medical officer of Intuitive Health and co-founder of Legacy ER & Urgent Care in DFW-was invited to present Intuitive Health's utilization of the NPS survey at Monetize!, Europe's leading voice of the consumer (VOC) conference. Monetize! was initially created by NPS inventor Fred Reichheld to measure retailer feedback.



Woody spotlighted how the NPS model has revolutionized the healthcare industry and the combined ER and urgent care model (Intuitive Health is ranked in the top 1% of global retailers for customer experience).



Leadership Development Program

In November, Intuitive Health graduated its first Leadership Development Program class. At Intuitive Health's headquarters, the inaugural class met for two-day retreats in Plano, Texas. Individuals were selected based on proven leadership within the organization. The program is intended to help class members identify strategic alliances, share opportunities of leading a dual ER and urgent care center, collaborate with peers for success ideation, share best practices and explore one-on-one meetings with others.

